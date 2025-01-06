Playing classical music will drive away drug dealers, police officer tells residents

The incidents have reportedly been taking place in St John’s Wood, near Abbey Wood Studios - Barry Lewis/Getty Images

A Metropolitan Police officer advised residents terrorised by drug dealers that playing classical music out loud would drive them away.

Families living in St John’s Wood, north-west London, have complained to the force of criminal gangs vandalising cars and burning crack cocaine outside their homes.

The incidents are said to have taken place near Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles recorded their final album in 1969.

One resident said a dealer threatened to have him “shot and chopped up” when he confronted her as she delivered a package of drugs in broad daylight.

‘Abbey Road’ was The Beatles final album and the cover features the group walking across the famous zebra crossing outside the studio - David Magnus/Rex Features

‘Are the police on another planet?’

The man told the Sun newspaper that he sent pictures of the offences being committed to police and was later advised to play classical music because it “prevents crime”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an email cited by the newspaper, the constable reportedly advised the man to call 999 if he saw any suspects and to film them if safe to do so.

It then adds: “You can also contact your housing association/the council and ask them to play classical music as this has proven to deter and prevent crimes.”

The businessman, said to be in his 50s, told The Sun: “Are the police on another planet?

“It’s crazy that they thought this would solve the problem.”

He said that 22 residents had complained, after nearly 20 cars were broken into.

Another woman, who was reportedly confronted by a drug addict in her garden, said: “Telling us to play classical music is just stupid.”

Kevin Moore, a retired detective chief superintendent, has criticised Scotland Yard for its advice, calling it “completely bonkers”.

He said: “I have never heard anything so ridiculous.”

A spokesman for The Met Police said: “While clearly well intentioned, the advice in the email sent to the resident in this case doesn’t reflect Met policy.”