'Playing Elphaba in Wicked was like a fairytale'

Harriet Ryan, nine, and Karis Musongole, 10, worked with stars including Arianna Grande in the movie [Lauren Kelly]

A pair of best friends have told how being cast in the new blockbuster movie version of Wicked was "like a fairytale".

Young stars Harriet Ryan, nine, and Karis Musongole, 10, worked closely with the likes of Arianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo on the set of the highly anticipated film, which is released in cinemas later.

Karis, from Manchester, plays a younger version of the green-skinned protagonist Elphaba, while Harriet, from Tameside, plays a munchkin in the Wizard of Oz prequel, based on the long-running West End and Broadway musical.

Karis said: “To be a part of Wicked means a lot to me. It’s just amazing. The set is beautiful, and the people are beautiful.”

Karis recently walked the green carpet alongside cast members including Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage at the film's London premiere.

She told BBC Radio Manchester: “It was incredible.

"It was amazing to see so many people that were really excited for me and really kind.”

Karis Musongole plays a younger version of Elphaba the witch [Lauren Kelly]

Harriet said working with Arianna Grande was “very magical" and she "felt like I was in a fairytale”.

The story explores the lives of two witches, Elphaba and Glinda - played by Grande and Erivo - before and after Dorothy's arrival in the mythical land of Oz.

Harriet and Karis met at a local performing arts group and booked their roles through Warrington's Lauren Kelly Casting.

Agent Lauren Kelly said: “When I got the call about Hattie I was absolutely overwhelmed and shocked that I managed to get a little girl from Audenshaw into what was definitely shaping up to be the film of the year."

Harriet Ryan plays a munchkin in the mythical land of Oz [Lauren Kelly]

When Karis was booked for the role, Ms Kelly said she "cried actual tears".

She said: "To have Hattie already down there filming was amazing, but for her friend to then book the younger version of the title role was just the icing on the cake."

The two girls said they hoped to be cast in more roles and go on to forge blossoming careers in the film industry.

Karis said: "I would like to carry on with main character vibes."

Cynthia Erivo and Arianna Grande play starring roles in the movie [PA Media]

