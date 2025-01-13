'Playing Nice may be mindless entertainment but its ending is deeply powerful'

The James Norton-led ITV drama has put its characters through numerous twists and turns, but it is final reveal that packs the biggest punch.

Playing Nice follows parents Pete and Maddie who discover their son is actually not their own, as he was swapped at birth with another boy whose parents want him back. (ITV)

Playing Nice has been called many things since its release, with viewers bandying around words like "unrealistic" on one end and "entertaining" on the other. The ITV drama is both those things in true, but that doesn't make its finale any less powerful.

The TV series follows couple Pete (James Norton) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) who discover their son Theo isn't their biological child, he was swapped at birth and is actually the son of Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay) who have been raising their child David. Neither couple knew their child was not their own until the story begins, but while things are amicable at first tensions begin rising between them as secrets are unravelled and boundaries tested to the extreme.

With only four parts to the series, Playing Nice rattles through its storyline in short, sharp bursts as the characters are forced through courtroom battles and one family dilemma after another. Miles is revealed to be a master manipulator who uses everything Pete and Maddie has ever said or done to his advantage. If he can twist the truth he will, whatever it will take to be given sole custody of Theo and keep David at the same time.

The characters are put through the ringer in the show's four episodes, with one twist after the next making the show mindlessly entertaining but the finale is powerful for how it focuses on Lucy. (ITV)

The characters are put through the ringer in the show's four episodes, with one twist after the next making the show mindlessly entertaining. But while all the attention centres on Miles, Pete and Maddie there is one character who remains quietly in the background: Lucy.

It's the finale where Lucy comes to the forefront, revealing in a voice message to Maddie that she is actually the one who swapped their sons at birth but not for any nefarious reason — she just wanted to protect her child.

Miles is an abuser, something that viewers got a sense of in the first few episodes but is made even more evident through Lucy's confession. He was kind and showered her in love at the start of their relationship but things changed as the years passed between them, with Lucy saying his emotional manipulation got even worse when she became pregnant.

With the threat of violence looming over her and her child Lucy made a split-second decision: tell the nurse to put her son's name tag on another baby boy, and hope that her son would be given a better life away from Miles. Lucy tells Maddie that when she saw how Pete was with Theo she knew that he would be loved and protected in the way he needed to be, and she vowed to keep David safe from Miles.

Playing Nice reveals Lucy swapped the boys in order to protect her son from her abusive husband, with her and Maddie connecting in a deeply powerful way as a result of her confession. (ITV)

It may not be the most shocking of answers the story could have given for the question of who swapped David and Theo, in fact many fan theories suggested either Maddie or Pete would have deliberately swapped the tags to avoid raising a child with developmental delay.

But rather than be steeped in pain or immorality the narrative chooses an unexpected answer, here is a woman who wants to save her child and she does so the only way she can think of — by giving him away to another family. It's the hardest thing she's ever had to do but the decision comes from a place of love, something we don't see often.

Lucy's action has negative consequences, of course, but it also forms a bond for her and Maddie. Here are two women who have gone through experiences few people truly understand —in Maddie's case it's post-natal depression— and in their shared trauma they find a connection.

Playing Nice shows these two women reach a point where they could figuratively walk through fire for one another, and that's something not often seen onscreen. (ITV)

It's this idea that makes Playing Nice's ending feel so emotional, these two women reach a point where they could figuratively walk through fire for one another. And in a way they do, because it is Maddie who comes to Lucy's aid when Miles confronts and almost kills her, it's Lucy who protects Maddie's son David by getting him away from Miles in the knick of time before striking her husband down.

Neither of them are perfect, neither of them are blameless, but its their imperfections that make them human. We get so few female characters like this, who are able to be flawed or different and are celebrated for it that it's deeply satisfying to see them come out on top in Playing Nice.

The ITV drama ends with Maddie, Pete, Lucy and their boys playing together on the beach, there are no words shared between the women but, rather, a look. A look of understanding, a look of acceptance, a look that says so much more than words ever could — and that is the most powerful of all.

Playing Nice ends on ITV1 at 9pm, and all episodes are available on ITVX.