- HuffPost
Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse
The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”
- HuffPost
'I Will Not Answer That Stupid Question': Harrison Ford Has No Time For This
The screen icon offered both "utmost respect" and "complete disdain" for this question from Entertainment Weekly.
- The Canadian Press
Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
- People
Jennifer Aniston Gets Oil Thrown on Her While Filming “The Morning Show”
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
- PA Media: UK News
Prison officer pleads guilty to misconduct after sex with inmate in cell
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
- The Daily Beast
Barron Trump Was Codenamed Jack at High School
Former high school classmates of Barron Trump are shedding light on the 18-year-old’s personality. According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, fellow students thought highly of Barron, but noted that there were some oddities around his time at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. Given his status as Donald Trump’s youngest, Barron was accompanied by security at all times and was never featured on the school’s social media or in the yearbook at the behest of his mother, Melania. He also had
- The Daily Beast
Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’
Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass
- The Hill
Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’
President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…
- Variety
Rob Schneider Claims the Olympics’ ‘Last Supper’ Tableau With Drag Queens ‘Openly Celebrates Satan’; Candace Cameron Bure Calls It ‘Disgusting’
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
- The Daily Beast
Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
- Time
Why Jade Carey Fell During Her Floor Routine
"There's actually something wrong"
- HuffPost
Chelsea Handler Scorches JD Vance With ‘Women-Hating Terms You’ll Understand’
The comedian also hit Donald Trump's running mate with a brutal home truth following his "childless cat ladies" smear of Democrats, including Kamala Harris.
- CNN
Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa
The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.
- CBC
Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them
Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou
- The Canadian Press
NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.
- BBC
Woman dies after attack while walking dog
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
- People
Breastfeeding Mom Declined Wedding Invite Because of 'No Children' Rule — Now the Bride and Groom are Angry
The mother, who has a 4-month-old baby who 'won't take a bottle', talked about her decision to skip the wedding in a recent post on Reddit
- InStyle
Prince William Reportedly Had Concerns About Meghan Markle Wearing Princess Diana’s Jewelry
But the royal wedding had its fair share of major jewels.
- People
U.S. Water Polo Star Maggie Steffens' Sister-in-Law Dies After Traveling to Paris for Olympic Games
"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told the Associated Press about her late sister-in-law Lulu Conner
- The Hill
GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…