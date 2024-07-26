Who plays Deadpool, Wolverine and Ladypool in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'? See full cast

It's a partnership in the Marvel universe no one saw coming but given the real-life friendship of "Deadpool and Wolverine" stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, perhaps it isn't so surprising after all.

"Deadpool & Wolverine," directed by Shawn Levy, sees the superheroes team up as mutants and the Merc with a Mouth get their official welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this first effort since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which owned rights to the X-Men characters.

The movie, which is part of the MCU's Phase 5, is set after the events of 2017's "Logan," the second season of "Loki" and about six years after the events of "Deadpool 2."

Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gave the movie ★★★½, calling it "the best of the MCU outings since 'Avengers: Endgame'."

Reynolds, in an interview with USA TODAY, had said that their main goal was “to just deliver a straight fastball of joy right into whatever the hell chunk of your brain creates serotonin and allow people to feel that, because everybody's life has been a mishmash of weirdness over the last many years – maybe the last thousand.”

Here's a look at cast of "Deadpool vs. Wolverine" and the characters they play.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool / Wade Wilson

Deadpool, initially introduced Wade Wilson, is a foul-mouthed mercenary who, opts for a shady program that promises to heal him after he gets diagnosed with terminal cancer. However, during the program he is tortured by the villainous Ajax until his body mutates and receives self-healing powers, turning him into a mutant.

In the new film, Wilson has given up his antihero gig to sell used cars, though he yearns to be an Avenger. He’s plucked from his Earth by the Time Variance Authority and given a chance to be a good guy like Iron Man and Captain America. But when his loved ones are threatened, Deadpool partners with “the worst” Wolverine, a multiversal version of the beloved character who failed his world.

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Deadpool in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine / Logan

Marvel describes Logan as "a mutant with an unstoppable healing power, adamantium metal claws and no-nonsense attitude."

Jackman, who had earlier retired the character in 2017 with the film "Logan," reprised the character for the film, albeit in a different universe.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Blake Lively as Ladypool

Blake Lively attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

Lively, on Friday, finally put rest to all those rumors (see: Taylor Swift) over who Lady Deadpool is, with an Instagram post, which she signed off writing "XOXO - LP."

While details over the character are limited, it is likely that Ladypool is a variant of Deadpool, similar to Dogpool.

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin plays the telepathic supervillain Cassandra Nova in "Deadpool & Wolverine." She is the icy and powerful twin sister of the X-Men’s Professor X and the head honcho of the Void who can root around in someone’s mind with her fingers. She and her minions are a dangerous bunch.

Emma Corrin plays the telepathic supervillain Cassandra Nova in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox

Mr. Paradox is an agent of the Time Variance Authority.

Macfadyen, in an interview with ScreenRant, described his character as "a sort of mid-management, slightly frustrated man."

"I'm worrying about saying too much," Macfadyen said. "Disney are very strict, but he's got a sort of weird, angry, ugly energy to him, and he's quite charming as well, so yeah, he's an interesting character."

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox in "Deadpool and Wolverine."

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

Morena Baccarin is Deadpool’s love interest, Vanessa.

US actress Morena Baccarin attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere at David H. Koch Theater in New York City on July 22, 2024.

Rob Delaney as Peter

Peter is a former member of the X-Force and one of Wade's friend.

Rob Delaney as Peter in "Deadpool and Wolverine."

Leslie Uggams as Blind AI

Blind AI is also one of Wade's friends along with being his roommate.

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al in "Deadpool and Wolverine."

