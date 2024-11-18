Who Plays Summer in ‘Yellowstone’? Meet Piper Perabo

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 10.

It looks like Kevin Costner isn’t the only one leaving “Yellowstone” in Season 5. The 10th episode of the Paramount Network original’s new season saw what very well be the last of Summer, its political activist firecracker.

Wondering what happened to Summer and how you know the actor who plays her? Here’s everything to know about “Yellowstone” actor Piper Perabo.

Who plays Summer on “Yellowstone”?

That would be Piper Perabo. Before starring in “Yellowstone,” Perabo starred in “Coyote Ugly” and “The Prestige.” On the television front, she also played Andy Salter in “Billions” and Linda Craft in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” She’s set to star in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming spy thriller “Butterfly” alongside Daniel Dae Kim.

What happens to Summer in “Yellowstone” Season 5?

An environmental activist who protests industrialized farming, Summer was first introduced in Season 4. And it seems very likely that Season 5, Episode 10 marked her last appearance on this cowboy drama.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) first met Summer at a protest. Though they had different points of views, he quickly came to respect her and even bailed her out of jail shortly after meeting her. That sparked a trend for these two. Season 5 saw Summer at yet another protest, only that one ended with her being charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer. John used his position as governor to grant Summer clemency, supposedly allowing her to serve her six-month sentence under house arrest.

That’s where Beth (Kelly Reilly) finds her in “The Apocalypse of Change.” Beth sees Summer downstairs at the ranch. As Summer starts to commiserate about what she can do next with her life, Beth drops two major bombs. Summer’s sentence never actually required her to stay on the ranch; that was a fake condition John told Summer to keep her around. And now that he’s gone, Beth wants her out. The episode ends with Rip (Cole Hauser) taking Summer to the airport.

As Summer tries to tell Rip his way of life is dying, Rip brings up John Deere. “They rolled with the changes,” Rip says. “I guess we’re just going to have to do the same too.” And with that, Summer leaves Montana.

