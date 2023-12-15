PlayStation Plus games for December include GTA 5

Police chase down Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games)

PlayStation Plus is adding 19 games to its subscription catalogue this month, including one of the biggest-selling games of all time - GTA 5.

The new additions include a total of 14 titles for all members, and an additional five classics for Premium subscribers.

These are the games coming to the service in time for Christmas.

PlayStation Plus games for December highlights

Grand Theft Auto fever is running high. The trailer for the next installment in the blockbuster crime series, GTA 6, recently dropped and immediately broke YouTube viewership records. And, the ever-changing multiplayer mode, GTA Online, just received a huge update that brought animals and drift races to the game.

Clearly, developer Rockstar wants to go out with a bang, so it’s bringing GTA 5 to PlayStation Plus. Combined with its recent launch on Xbox Game Pass, its arrival on PlayStation’s game subscription service should fuel a late-stage surge in the game’s player numbers.

With a possible two-year wait for GTA 6, fans will have to bide their time on the sunkissed streets of Los Santos before Rockstar airlines departs for Vice City. Fortunately, there’s plenty of fun to be had in the mini Los Angeles.

PlayStation Plus is getting the complete GTA 5, meaning you can play the campaign and online modes. The story is an unflinching satire about the breakdown of American society told from the shifting perspectives of three recusant pals. Meanwhile, GTA Online is an explosive free-for-all in which players cooperate and compete against each other to build their criminal empire.

Elsewhere, the list of December games includes last year’s Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Moto GP23, Metal: Hellslinger, and several entries from the long-running Mega Man series.

All PlayStation Plus games for December 2023

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4, PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, PS5)

Moto GP23 (PS4, PS5)

Metal: Hellslinger (PS4, PS5)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4, PS5)

Moonscars (PS4, PS5)

Mega Man 11 (PS4)

Gigabash (PS4, PS5)

Grime (PS4, PS5)

Tinykin (PS4, PS5)

Prodeus (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun Returns (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut (PS4, PS5)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Premium classics