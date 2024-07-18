PlayStation Plus Summer Sale: 23 top game picks to keep you entertained

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is on and there are more than 4500 titles on sale.

We have rifled through all 4502 entries in the sale to see what stands out: reasonably new titles, some oldie picks you might have missed, and some game bundles that represent fab value.

Subscribers to PlayStation Plus may be able to get more money off than what’s listed here as well.

The sale started on July 17, and is due to run until August 14. Here are our 23 top picks.

1. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for £29.99

What is it? The rock-hard ninja game from the folks who brought you Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

2. Hogwarts Legacy from £23.99

What is it? Open-world Harry Potter, but set many years before Harry was even born.

3. The Witcher 3: Complete Edition for £8.74

What is it? Celebrated RPG The Witcher 3, plus the two major expansions: Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone.

4. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon for £41.99

What is it? The rock-hard mech game from the folks who brought you Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

5. Mass Effect Legacy Edition for £8.99

What is it? The original Mass Effect sci-fi RPG trilogy, spruced up, particularly the creaky original.

6. Alan Wake 2 for £32.49

What is it? A spooky third-person adventure released in 2023 from Remedy Entertainment, who also made the Max Payne games and Control.

7. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for £28.99

What is it? One of PlayStation’s best exclusives, the Spider-Man game of your childhood dreams.

8. Resident Evil 2 or 3 for £8.74

What is it? Classic survival horror games, made from the ground up with new tech. The second is better, the third is newer.

9. Final Fantasy VII Remake double pack for £71.24

What is it? The two released remade chapters of Final Fantasy VII, Remake and Rebirth.

10. Pacific Drive for £14.99

What is it? A recent release, Pacific Drive is a horror-themed survival game where most of your traversal happens in a car.

11. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy for £23.09

What is it? The first three S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, freshened up for 2024 and the newer consoles.

12. Sifu for £15.99

What is it? A stylish and difficult martial arts game that makes you feel super-powerful once you master its combat.

13. EA Family Bundle for £6.99

What is it? A triple-pack of games, including Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, Unravel and 2015’s Need or Speed.

14. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for £15.99

What is it? A pack of the first two Tony Hawk games, remade so they stand up perfectly today. Loads of fun.

15. God of War Deluxe Edition for £12.49

What is it? The classic brawler, remade as a contemplative cinematic game. But still has plenty of action. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a console theme, comic and art book.

16. South Park The Stick of Truth plus Fractured But Whole for £9.99

What is it? The best of the South Park games, two light role-playing adventures drenched in South Park comedy and voice work.

17. The Expanse: A Telltale series Deluxe Edition for £16.74

What is it? An episodic narrative adventure based on the TV series/books. Includes the five core story episodes plus an additional one, and the soundtrack.

18. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for £8.90

What is it? A trio of legal adventures, a series that started on the GameBoy Advance more than 20 years ago. A ridiculous number of hours of play are found here.

19. Beyond a Steel Sky for £4.79

What is it? Point and click style adventure, and a sequel to one of the iconic adventures from the 90s.

20. Rockstar Games PS2 Classics Bundle for £24.35

What is it? A collection of older Rockstar titles, including Bully, Max Payne, The Warriors, Red Dead Revolver and Manhunt. A history lesson for GTA fans.

21. Paradise Killer for £4.79

What is it? A murder investigation game in which you explore a 3D world looking for clues.

22. Instant Indie Collection Vol. 1 for £1.79

What is it? A trio of minor indie classics for under two quid: Thomas Was Alone, The Swapper and Stealth Inc. 2.

23. Earth Defense Force 5 for £9.99

What is it? The B-movie of video games. A third-person action title in which you take on invading alien forces.