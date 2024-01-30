PlayStation State of Play 2024: How to watch and what games to expect

The first PlayStation State of Play showcase of 2024 is going down this week, Sony has announced.

Viewers will be treated to 40 minutes' worth of new and exclusive footage from more than 15 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games.

As usual, the entire event will be livestreamed online on a range of platforms. Here’s how to watch State of Play and what games to expect.

When is PlayStation State of Play 2024?

Sony says the presentation will kick off at 10pm in the UK, so you can tune in live and still get enough beauty sleep after.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play 2024

You can watch the entire show right here via the YouTube video. Separately, the show will also be available on Twitch and TikTok.

Too busy to catch it live? Don’t fret, as Sony will probably let you watch the whole thing on-demand and even offer individual trailers and clips from all of the games.

PlayStation State of Play 2024 games

So far, Sony has only revealed two of the titles we’ll see at the event, and both are PS5 exclusives.

Firstly, there’s Stellar Blade, an action RPG announced back in 2021 when it was called Project Eve. If the thought of slicing up incredibly ugly monsters fills you with glee, then this Devil May Cry and Bayonetta mash-up could be for you.

Viewers will also get an extended look at Rise of the Ronin, a historical adventure set in shogun-era Japan from the studio behind Nioh. Yes, expect to see more sharp and pointy things, only this time they’ll be put to use on actual humans. The game’s reveal trailer gave us Assassin’s Creed vibes, with some stylish third-person combat thrown in for good measure.

As exciting as those two titles sound, what about all the other games Sony has teased? Well, online chatter suggests we’ll also see Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a Sonic Generations remaster, Silent Hill 2, Judas, and a new Metro game.