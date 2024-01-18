Plea deal: Shawnee homicide suspect could face 33 years in prison
Plea deal: Shawnee homicide suspect could face 33 years in prison
Plea deal: Shawnee homicide suspect could face 33 years in prison
Days before the discovery of the bodies of Bronson Battersby and his dad Kenneth, a social worker tried to visit their home
The victim was killed for being a “cop caller,” investigators say.
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details into those accused of killing Rose Kerwin in November — and they believe there could be other victims.Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place, Ont. and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspicious. In December, Lanark OPP arrested and charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, from Carl
Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.An Ontario woman who faked pregnancies and fraudulently sought the help of numerous doulas was in tears at her sentencing hearing Wednesday as she took full accountability for "the hurt and the pain" she has caused. Kaitlyn Braun spoke after over a dozen doulas who said they were traumatized and financially set back by the 25-year-old's a
Christopher Barba, Gregory Pfefferkorn, Adam Turner and James Villacorteza were among those arrested, authorities say
The man who killed his estranged wife outside an elementary school Tuesday morning was facing criminal charges for domestic violence and was charged with twice violating a no-contact order, CBC News has learned.On Tuesday, around 7:40 a.m., police were called to John Costello Catholic School, in the city's southwest, where they found a woman who'd been killed.Later, the body of her husband was discovered nearby.CBC News is not identifying the couple in order to protect their three young daughter
A judge on Wednesday said the sentencing of a mother whose driving led to the death of her six-year-old daughter should serve as a warning to others. Court of King's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson made the comments as he sentenced Keisha Renee Herrell, 27, on Wednesday in Miramichi.Herrell pleaded guilty last year to a charge of criminal negligence causing the death of Leighton "Jemma" Barnaby while driving an all-terrain vehicle in Tabusintac on Nov. 30, 2020. "Ms. Herrell has to pay the price of
Five teens were arrested and charged in March after a violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's in March. Two were sentenced Monday to custody and community supervision. (Ted Dillion/CBC)Two of the five teens charged in a brutal attack that sent a St. John's high school student to the Janeway children's hospital with a head injury last spring have been sentenced in provincial court.The attack happened on the front door step of Prince of Wales Collegiate during the lunch break on
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid for a new trial for Peter Navarro, a Trump White House official convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack. Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump, was found guilty by a jury in Washington's federal court for defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 committee. He's scheduled to be sentenced later this mo
Salacious accusations that Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis (D) hired a romantic partner as a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s criminal case have given new fodder to attacks from Republicans as well as Trump and his co-defendants. The accusation first surfaced last week in court papers filed by an attorney for Mike…
CALGARY — Police say they are investigating after a woman was found dead in front of a Calgary elementary school this morning. Officers were called to the school in the southwestern community of Strathcona around 7:40 a.m. Police say officers found the woman with apparent stab wounds. Duty Insp. Scott Neilson says they tried to save her, but she was declared dead in what's believed to be a targeted, domestic attack. He says additional officers flooded the scene, and the school and a nearby presc
CHICAGO (AP) — An American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her own mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali was sentenced Wednesday in Chicago to 26 years in prison. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 28-year prison sentence for Heather Mack for conspiring with her boyfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014. Mack's attorney Michael Leonard said he expects Mack, 28, will be locked up for roughly 20 years including good behavior credits available
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll's lawyer accused the Republican presidential frontrunner of using “the world's biggest microphone” to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters again
A Pakistani court on Tuesday indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the legal requirement that a woman wait three months before remarriage, his lawyer said. Khan denied the charge, and his lawyer, Intisar Panjutha, called the case one of scores against the former prime minister that he sees as a politically motivated attempt to keep Khan out of Pakistan's general elections to be held next month. Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, who is a spiritual healer, was previously married to a man named Khawar Maneka who has claimed that they divorced in November 2017, less than three months ahead of Khan's Jan. 1, 2018 marriage, which was announced in February of that year. But Bibi has said the divorce was in August of 2017.
MONTREAL — A Quebec man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago was tracked down with the help of a project that matches DNA with male surnames, the Crown said Tuesday in court. Prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard began presenting his case against Marc-André Grenon, who is charged with the first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of Guylaine Potvin. Potvin was found dead in April 2000 in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., som
Warning: this story contains distressing details.Regina police have charged a local man with sexual offences against two girls at a business that caters to children.Naveed Irshad, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.In a news release, police said the girls are 12 and 13.Police say the investigation began Jan. 4 and was led by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, a specialized integrated unit that combines police investigato
Pc Dean Dempster is alleged to have sexually touched the child while on duty.
A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won’t re-hear a case concerning executive privilege and Twitter after special counsel investigators in the 2020 election interference case were allowed to access data from Donald Trump’s account without telling him.
Kevin Nolan, left, and Robert Hall, right, are pictured at Ryan Mansion in St. John's with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla during a royal visit in 2009. (Source: www.ryanmansion.com)A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has ruled that two high-end real estate developers knowingly sold condos to out-of-province investors, even though they were aware St. John's zoning laws didn't allow that use.Justice Garrett Handrigan ordered Kevin Nolan and Robert Hall to pay damages of $1.8 milli