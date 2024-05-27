Plea to use pedestrian access to centre during TT

The local authority said activities at the facility will be reduced during the TT period [BBC]

People have been urged to access a new community centre on foot during the Isle of Man TT period to cut the amount of traffic on the Noble Hospital estate.

The plea from Braddan Commissioners and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) came as the island's health service gears up for its busiest time of year.

The bodies said reducing traffic to the Roundhouse would safeguard those who needed to use the hospital access roads, including emergency vehicles and patients.

The local authority said activities at the centre would be "heavily reduced" during the fortnight.

'Reduced services'

Access to the Roundhouse has been a contentious issue for several weeks, however in a joint statement the local authority and the DHSC said work to provide alternative access to the facility was "ongoing".

It was "hoped that the transfer of land will be completed quickly" to allow for that to be secured, it said.

An influx of TT fans and competitors for the races sees hospital trauma teams bolstered with additional help from off-island medics to cope with a rise in admissions.

Braddan Commissioners said in recognition of the associated increased traffic in and around the hospital during the period there would be a reduction in the use of the sports hall by clubs.

The facility would also be closing just after the roads open instead of the usual time of 22:00 BST, but the children's play area would still be accessible during the day.

The Isle of Man TT races run from 27 May to 8 June.

