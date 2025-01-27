Pleasant Sunday weather ahead of storm moving in next week
A beautiful start to the weekend in the Valley as temperatures have been in the upper 60s to lower 70 degrees. This will continue for Sunday with more sunshine.
Millions of Canadians won't be in the deep freeze to kick off February as a forthcoming pattern change will reconfigure air masses in the country
Dangerous driving conditions are likely as a powerful cold front pushes strong winds and bursts of heavy snow across the province
Ontario's next formidable weather-maker could have considerable ramifications for travel and power as intense wind gusts and snow will create trouble for many locales
When a massive fire erupted at one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage facilities in Monterey County, it didn't just send a toxic plume of smoke over nearby communities — it cast a shadow of doubt over the future of California's clean energy industry.
The Eagles and Commanders are meeting in the NFC championship game on Sunday amid warmer-than-usual temperatures in Philadelphia.
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump's declaration of an energy emergency opens the door to wield sweeping Cold War-era powers and little-known authorities to fast track pipelines, expand power grids and save struggling coal plants.
An alligator-like reptile has found a new home after city staff discovered it had been living in a Toronto residence for over a decade, contrary to the city's bylaws. Toronto Animal Services says it was alerted in December about a spectacled caiman, a reptile that's part of the same animal family as alligators and crocodiles, at a home in the city. The owner had been in possession of the caiman for 12 years but was unaware that it was illegal, said Jasmine Herzog, manager of the enforcement and
LONDON (AP) — Ireland called in help from England and France on Sunday as repair crews worked to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after the most disruptive storm for years.
It’s been a decade since we’ve had a snowless winter across the South Coats. Are we destined for a repeat?
U.S. President Donald Trump’s apparent shift away from green energy — particularly offshore wind — has some people in Newfoundland and Labrador worried about the implications for their future. The Port of Argentia acts as an infrastructure transition point for wind energy projects in the United States. The CBC’s Carolyn Stokes has that story.
Whitehorse RCMP are searching for a vehicle that went through the ice on Yukon's Lake Laberge early Saturday morning, with a person still thought to be inside.Police were first notified that the vehicle had gone through the ice around 1 a.m. Saturday, while a group of people were ice fishing on the lake, RCMP said in a news release.Three people were in the vehicle when it submerged, police said. Two people were able to get out and reach safety, but the third person has not been found."Police con
The slippery, icy surfaces populating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) from the recent cold snap are quite treacherous
(Bloomberg) -- Parched Los Angeles is getting its first rains in months — wet weather that's helping battle wildfires but is also introducing the risk of landslides. Rain was falling on the region
(Bloomberg) -- China's electricity demand is becoming a key focal point in the global fight against climate change. As the world's largest polluter, China holds outsized sway over whether emissions
A photographer went out into a snowy field in Saskatchewan earlier this month as the temperature dropped to -8 degrees F with a thermos full of near-boiling water and took part in a wintertime ritual when temperatures are well below freezing.
A cold snap this weekend will likely cause the bright green reptiles to enter a frozen state, making them fall out of trees and other vegetation where they live.
About 700 homes are without power and the Met Office is warning of heavy rain across Wales.
Using multiple vessels, the American and Canadian coast guards were able to finally free the Manitoulin freighter, with 17 people aboard, from the swelling ice coverage on Lake Erie on Saturday after it became stuck on Wednesday
For four years, the Environmental Protection Agency made environmental justice one of its biggest priorities, working to improve health conditions in heavily-polluted communities often made up largely of Black, Latino and low-income Americans. Now that short-lived era is over.