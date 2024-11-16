Pleasant Weekend Continues

Latest Stories
Tropical Storm Sara unleashing extreme floods, mudslides
Some areas have already seen more than 500 mm of rain in the past 24 hours
- The Weather Network
- CBC
Hordes of giant rats are a problem, say Cape Breton residents
Rats are becoming bigger both in size and numbers, say some Sydney residents. And they want something done about the trash-eating critters. Erin Pottie has the story.
- Associated Press
In the polar bear capital of the world, a community lives with the predator next door and loves it
Sgt. Ian Van Nest rolls slowly through the streets of Churchill, his truck outfitted with a rifle and a barred back seat to hold anyone he has to arrest. “How are you today?” Van Nest asks. It's the beginning of polar bear season in Churchill, a tiny town on a spit of land jutting into Hudson Bay, and keeping tourists safe from hungry and sometimes fierce bears is an essential job for Van Nest and many others.
- HowStuffWorks
Why Grolar Bear Numbers Increase With Climate Change
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
- CBC
Alberta feared water shortages amidst major drought. What happened?
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
- The Weather Network
Weekend snowfall may slow travel on the eastern Prairies
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
- WDSU - New Orleans
Crisp fall days ahead and tracking Sara
Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off in the Caribbean with the latest track and forecast strength of Sara as it churns off the coast of Honduras and analyzes why it could still bring some impacts to Louisiana and when we could experience them, then turns to crisp fall days coming our way, highlighting how chilly Friday morning will be, how warm the afternoons will get, and when the next likeliest round of rain arrives before finishing with the WDSU First Warning Weather 7 Day Forecast
- The Canadian Press
Frustration grows at fossil fuel influence and structure of UN climate talks. Some call for reform
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas.
- BBC
Sixth typhoon in a month makes landfall in Philippines
Super Typhoon Man-Yi is the latest storm forecast to potentially cause further life-threatening conditions.
- CNN
Long-lost ocean worms photobomb tiny seahorses, surprising scientists
Photographs of seahorses taken by scuba divers revealed evidence of a long-lost species of marine worm that hasn’t been seen since the mid-1950s, scientists say.
- Business Insider
Scientists discovered the strangest sea slug in the ocean
Researchers were baffled by a bioluminescent mollusk that lives in the deep ocean. They just discovered it's a new species of sea slug.
- The Canadian Press
Clean energy could create millions of tons of waste in India. Some are working to avoid that
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
Tropical Storm Sara to significantly weaken on path to Central Florida, drive up rain chances
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Sara drenches Honduras’ northern coast with flash flooding and mudslides in forecast
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara started moving slightly faster Saturday after it stalled over Honduras, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home.
- BBC
Farmers fear loss of land if solar farm approved
There are concerns the solar farm proposed for Carland Cross will have an effect on food production.
- People
- The Canadian Press
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has seen its share of bears breaking into cars. But bears caught on camera entering luxury cars tipped off insurers that something wasn't quite right.
- The Weather Network - Video
Season's first snowfall could be headed to the eastern Prairies
A low-pressure system tracks in from stateside with the potential for snow for some and rain for others. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- United Press International
Tropical Storm Sara producing flash flooding, mudslides in Central America
Tropical Storm Sara is stationary and causing life-threatening flooding and mudslides for portions of Central America, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.