Pleasant Weekend Continues

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off in the Caribbean with the latest track and forecast strength of Sara as it churns off the coast of Honduras and analyzes why it could still bring some impacts to Louisiana and when we could experience them, then turns to crisp fall days coming our way, highlighting how chilly Friday morning will be, how warm the afternoons will get, and when the next likeliest round of rain arrives before finishing with the WDSU First Warning Weather 7 Day Forecast