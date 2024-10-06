‘Please keep strong’ - mother’s letter to British Hamas hostage as she urges Starmer to secure her release

Emily Damari, 28, has been held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for a year on Monday (Mandy Damari )

The mother of a 28-year-old British-Israeli woman being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for almost a year has urged the UK government to “fight for her release”.

In her first public speech since her daughter Emily Damari’s capture on 7 October last year, Mandy Damari, 63, told crowds gathered at Hyde Park on Sunday that it was “impossible to comprehend the pain” her daughter was going through while being held captive by Hamas.

“One year has passed and she is still in hell,” said the mother, who was born in Surrey and raised in south London.

“Emily’s love for life was contagious. She adored coming to visit her family here and seeing her grandad. Now all of that joy and that light is locked away.”

Ms Damari twice met with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer in September to call for his help to secure Emily’s release.

The 28-year-old, an avid Tottenham Hotspur and Ed Sheeran fan, is the only British citizen being held hostage in Gaza.

She is one of 101 captives remaining, after some of the 251 initially taken on 7 October last year were released during a temporary ceasefire in November. Dozens have been killed since.

Mandy Damari holds a poster beneath Big Ben calling for daughter’s release during a recent visit to London (Mandy Damari)

In total, Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people during that 7 October attack.

Israel’s retaliatory aerial and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, aimed at rooting out Hamas, has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians and displaced more than 90 per cent of the population.

Emily was taken after Hamas fighters raided her hometown of Kfar Azar, near the border with Gaza, and killed 64 people while kidnapping 19 more. Her beloved cockapoo Choocha was killed moments before Emily was taken. She was also shot in the hand.

A dozen of the hostages from Kfar Azar, all women, have since been released. Two of those kidnapped were killed in friendly fire while trying to escape.

Emily is among the five still being held. Her mother said she is being detained in appalling conditions in the tunnels dug by Hamas beneath the enclave to evade Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives.

“I know from the women and children who came back last November, when the last ceasefire deal was reached, that Emily was alive,” her mother said.

“They all told me about her bravery and courage and even her laughter and the way she helped hold everyone together even in the worst times. One even said she sang a song every morning called ‘boker shel kef’ - which means ‘it’s a great morning’, despite the darkness.

“It reminded me … how she always kept up their spirits in her optimistic and hopeful way. But who knows? I’m sure she’s not singing now.”

Emily and Mandy Damari are pictured together on a beach (Mandy Damari)

In a direct plea to the British government, she added: “Please, I ask of you all, and also the British government, do not let my daughter Emily Damari or the other innocent people held hostage continue to be tortured or even murdered.

“I implore those in power here to use every ounce of influence they have to advocate for the release of all the hostages, and to secure the release of their UK citizen.”

She says she gave Sir Keir a letter addressed to her daughter in the hope that it could somehow be given to her in Gaza.

“If this gets to you, know that we all love you and miss you and are sick with worry about what is happening to you every day and we are praying and meeting whoever we can to get you back home,” the letter read.

“Please keep strong, keep praying and just be your beautiful self that I love to the moon and back. You will come home.”