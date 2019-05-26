Please Stop Trying to 'Encourage' Fat Athletes When You See Us Exercising

I have been a runner for 15 years. I love the endorphin high, pushing my body, the achievement I feel when finishing a tough run, I love it all.

I’ve entered all kinds of races from short- to long-distance events and triathlons where running is just one leg of the race. I can proudly declare that I'm not only a runner, I'm also a running coach. Throughout my career as a personal trainer, an important highlight has been to coach women to the 5k and 10k finish line.

The catch is, I don’t look like a “typical” runner. You know the image that comes to mind when we think about runners: lean and tall with long legs that hit that perfect stride? It’s the image of runners we see in most magazines and advertising.

But nope, that’s not me. In fact, I have quite a bit of body fat, I’m average height and my legs are short. Because of the way I look I’m met with all kinds of well-intentioned but questionable “encouragement” during almost every run I do.

The other day I went out for a run with my friend who is also a plus-size runner. We were running up a trail alongside a beautiful river. I was loving the surroundings but staying focused on the run because the trail was inclining. As we passed two thinner runners, they yelled out to us, “Good for you guys!” At first, I blew it off but then I thought, Why good for us? We’re all out here doing the same thing! and Would he have said that to two thin people?

A little further down the path we started to approach a woman. As we ran by, she started to do a loud, slow clap, a clap I am very familiar with because it’s so often directed at me. This clap isn’t the typical applause you hear from the sidelines of a marathon where truly inspired spectators are giving voice to their enthusiasm and excitement. This is a clap of incredulity, maybe even condescension. It’s often followed by a shout of, “What a great role model you are!” or "Well done, you!" You might know this clap, too, the clap that is especially reserved for you because you’re fat.

I’ve experienced encounters like this often, and over many years and I will tell you one thing for sure: They are not encouraging. I have also had really positive encounters with spectators, and there’s a difference which I will break down for you in a bit.

In so many fitness environments—at the gym, in a race, in group fitness classes—people with larger bodies can feel isolated, like we don’t belong. This is, of course, the result of so many different factors, from weight bias that’s endemic to our culture to the ways body shaming shows up in wellness culture specifically. But in my experience, lots of larger-bodied people internalize these feelings as if they indicate our own personal failures, instead of attributing the feelings of exclusion to the fact that there are many ways that we’re actively made to feel like we don’t belong.

This is one of the reasons that an important part of my career as a trainer has been about trying to level the playing field for size-diversity in athletics. It’s my mission to create a fitness culture that is inclusive of all body types and that accommodates and celebrates the needs of all bodies. Of course one way I do this is by trying to empower my clients, but I believe it’s also important for me personally to speak up so that well-intentioned people can start to understand how they may be inadvertently contributing to a culture of exclusion.

Here are a few things I'd like people to know about cheering on athletes with larger-than-normative bodies:

1. Cheering us on in special ways sends the message we don’t belong.

Let’s be honest here. The reason why people slow clap or say, “Good for you!,” or my favorite, "At least you’re lapping everyone on the couch!” is because their mindset hasn’t expanded to believe that larger-bodied people can be athletes or part of the running community. This sends the message (likely unintended of course) that the thinner-bodied person belongs as a runner but I, a larger person, am an unusual and surprising guest in the running community.

Things to say or do instead: If you’re watching a race and you feel compelled to cheer beyond “woooo!,” say something that you’d say to anyone on the course. Or (and this is especially useful for when you’re not a race spectator and you’re just watching someone run by or exercise near you in the gym) use it as an opportunity to say nothing and reflect on your own thin or body-related privilege. Really ask yourself, "Am I amazed or inspired because this person’s fat?"

