Plibersek denies sacred site decision blocks NSW goldmine, calls on Coalition to support Indigenous heritage

Lisa Cox
·5 min read
<span>Tanya Plibersek says the Regis goldmine can go ahead but it must move a proposed waste dump away from the Belubula River.</span><span>Photograph: Emily Wilde/The Guardian</span>
Tanya Plibersek says the Regis goldmine can go ahead but it must move a proposed waste dump away from the Belubula River.Photograph: Emily Wilde/The Guardian

Tanya Plibersek has hit out at “misinformation” over her decision to block a waste dump proposed as part of a goldmine development and urged the Coalition to “come clean” on whether it believes Indigenous heritage should be protected.

The environment and water minister was criticised after she issued a partial section 10 declaration to protect Aboriginal heritage from being destroyed by a tailings dam for the proposed McPhillamys gold project near Blayney in New South Wales.

The developer Regis Resources had planned to build the tailings dam for the goldmine at the headwaters of the nearby Belubula River.

On Tuesday, Plibersek said suggestions she had blocked the mine from proceeding were incorrect.

“There’s been a fair bit of misinformation doing the rounds, so I want to be clear about the facts here: I’ve protected an area so a waste dump can’t be built on the headwaters of a river that is significant to local Aboriginal people.

Related: Ten of Australia’s top companies lack clear plans to stop using or supporting fossil fuels, report says

“I would note that since my decision, the company’s share price has gone up by more than 12%.”

Plibersek accepted an application from the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation that said the headwaters were particularly significant for Wiradjuri/Wiradyuri people and linked to ongoing cultural practices of the area.

The Coalition accused the government of ripping up a “$1bn mining opportunity in the name of activism” after Plibersek made the decision in mid-August.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, the last thing we need is for a government to ignore clear advice and unilaterally scrap a project like this, sabotaging hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue for the state government,” the opposition environment spokesperson, Jonathon Duniam, said at the time.

Plibersek said on Tuesday Australian governments had done a bad job of protecting Aboriginal cultural heritage and “the Juukan Gorge tragedy was an extreme example of that”.

“Labor, Liberals, Nationals, everyone in the parliament, said we can’t allow things like that to happen again,” she said.

“If we truly believe that we can’t allow the destruction of Aboriginal heritage in that way, then occasionally decisions like this have to be taken.

“If the Liberals and Nationals have changed their position, if they don’t believe Aboriginal heritage should be protected, if this is an end to bipartisanship on this important issue, then they should come clean.”

Related: Rare order given to protect Wiradjuri sacred site from goldmine tailings dam

The NSW premier, Chris Minns, has said he hopes the proposal for the goldmine can be modified to build the tailings dam on another part of the site.

The state government confirmed it would meet with Regis on Tuesday to discuss a way for the mine to go ahead.

“We are in discussions with the mine proponent, and we’ve said very specifically that we don’t want them to start from the beginning,” Minns said on 2GB on Tuesday.

“We’re hopeful that there’s a modification of the development application, which means that there can be, hopefully, and I’m not promising this, but [an] expedited approval.”

At a press conference on Monday, Minns said he hoped the state government could talk to Regis “and see whether we can get it up and running with a different tailing”.

The project had been approved by the NSW Independent Planning Commission but it also requires a federal assessment and decision.

At a separate press conference on Tuesday, Plibersek sought to correct reports she had blocked the mine from proceeding.

“Let’s be very clear here, I have said that the goldmine can go ahead but that the company needs to find a new site for the tailings dam,” she said.

“We’re talking about a 2,500 ha site and I’ve said that the tailings dam can’t be built on 400 ha which represents the headwaters and springs of the Belubula River.

“The reason I’ve made that determination is because the Wiradjuri traditional owners have told me the area is significant to them.”

Under section 10 of the Aboriginal Heritage and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act, the minister may make a declaration to protect an area if they are satisfied it is a significant Aboriginal area and is under threat of injury or desecration.

Section 10 declarations are extremely rare.

The last to be made was by the former environment minister, Sussan Ley, who accepted an application, also made by the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation, to protect a sacred site on Bathurst’s Mount Panorama-Wahluu from a go-kart track.

Related: ‘Another Juukan Gorge’: Darwin’s Middle Arm hub threatens Indigenous rock art, traditional owners say

Plibersek has rejected some section 10 applications, including one to protect Darwin’s Lee Point/Binybara from a defence housing development earlier this year.

Regis’ goldmine plans have been met with mixed views in the central west region. Some people in the community have welcomed the potential economic benefits of the proposal and others are concerned about possible impacts on cultural heritage and the environment, including the river and threatened species, such as koalas.

“There is not universal support for it and to suggest that there is universal support for it is not right,” Plibersek said.

In its ASX announcements, Regis has said if it obtains the necessary approvals the earliest it would expect to consider a final investment decision on the project is in the 2026 financial year.

Duniam said “the opposition have always been concerned about the direction that Tanya Plibersek is taking when it comes to Indigenous cultural heritage laws”.

“We are equally concerned by the decision that she has made here, bypassing every state and federal approval and the views of the Orange Aboriginal Land Council, the legislated Indigenous representative voice for the area,” he said.

Duniam said no member of parliament wanted a repeat of the Juukan Gorge disaster, which he said was “a tragic failure in the interactions between the company responsible and the traditional owners”.

“But to equate that event to the rejection of the McPhillamys gold mine tailings dam is beyond absurd,” he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Picked Worst Possible Spot For New Border Wall Stunt

    The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.

  • Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House

    Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.

  • Donald Trump Backpedals on Elon Musk’s Cabinet Role: ‘He Can’t, Really’

    After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post

  • Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment

    The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship

  • Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines

    Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at

  • RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama

    The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver

  • JD Vance’s Neighbors Erupt After Secret Service Closes Park

    JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N

  • Organized crime linked to illegal lobster fishing 'terrorizing the community,' N.S. minister claims

    Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding

  • Woman dead, husband charged in femicide at west Ottawa home

    Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro

  • Trump aides are packing his schedule with events to try to stop him from just golfing and sulking: report

    He appears to be getting more frustrated as the race progresses. This comes as his allies criticize him for veering off message in his speeches.

  • Toronto cop arrested while trying to leave country: police

    A Toronto police officer accused of theft, fraud and other crimes was arrested at an airport while trying to leave the country, police say.Const. Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested by the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) on Saturday while trying to leave the country at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport, Toronto police said in a release Monday.Borissov was due to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre Monday morning, police say. He now faces one charge of failing

  • Trump said he doesn’t care what Senator Graham thinks. Hear Graham’s reaction

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vows to stand by former President Donald Trump despite Trump saying he “doesn’t care” what Graham says, and that Graham wouldn’t be elected if Trump didn’t endorse him.

  • Kari Lake urged to get off the stage at Arizona Trump rally: ‘Wrap asap’

    Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego says ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘finally catching up to the rest of Arizona’

  • I can't bring myself to vote for Trump. But let me tell you why other conservatives can.

    In the face of two candidates entirely unfit for the presidency, I will abstain.

  • Harris leading Trump by 7 points: Poll

    Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a poll released Friday, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. The survey from from Fairleigh Dickinson University found Harris leading Trump nationally with 50 percent support to 43 percent, while 7 percent of respondents…

  • North Korea Is Blaming 1 Country For The 'Nuclear Threat' – And It's Not Russia

    Russia's ally seemed to overlook all of Moscow's warnings towards the West over the years.

  • Trump appears to undercut his campaign’s efforts over microphone rules at debate

    Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.

  • Coronation Street's Ken Barlow makes risky decision in cult storyline

    Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has made a risky decision in the cult storyline.

  • 'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured

    Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.

  • Graham sidesteps question on whether Trump should attend Jan. 6 award gala

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sidestepped a question Sunday about whether former President Trump should attend a Jan. 6 award gala that will be hosted at his golf club in New Jersey next month. The Stand in the Gap Foundation will be hosting the event, dubbed the “J6 Awards Gala,” on Sept. 5 at Trump’s golf…