Plows 'cannot be everywhere at once': When the South can expect to dig out from storm.

The promise of warmer temperatures Thursday should bring some relief to millions of Americans from Texas to Florida encased in ice following a deadly winter storm unmatched in the region in decades.

Houston, where some areas saw up to 6 inches of snow Tuesday, could reach 50 degrees Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Lafayette, Louisiana, where almost a foot of snow fell, could see 42 degrees. Mobile, Alabama, two days after a record snowfall of 7.5 inches, was forecast to reach 45 degrees and Pensacola, Florida, where records fell, could reach 44 degrees.

The thaw is much needed as state and local officials struggle to clear roadways left unnavigable by the storm, sometimes dealing with a shortage of plows in states seldom requiring them.

“This is a highly unusual winter weather event impacting nearly three-quarters of the state and our crews cannot be everywhere at once,” Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said in a statement. “Georgia DOT will need time, ability to access the roads to treat or plow, and warmer temperatures working in our favor to help restore and maintain passable conditions."

ADVERTISEMENT

'Don't worry; we will thaw': When will the South feel like the South again?

Developments:

∎ At least nine deaths were linked to the storm, including seven in Texas.

∎ In Florida, the 9.8 inches of snow measured in Milton more than doubled the previous state record set nearby in 1954.

Rare winter storm: Southern system turns deadly; dig-out begins

Tallahassee got about 2 inches of sleet and snow from a winter storm system that hit the Gulf Coast this week.

An icy start for the Gulf of America

Meteorologist Ryan Maue poked some fun at President Donald Trump's effort to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Maue posted a map of the USA on social media, showing the bitter cold temperatures across the Gulf Coast.

"Great start for the newly discovered Gulf of America," Maue wrote. "Explorers note the climate is polar with heavy snow and ice observed along the coastlines."

Storm will be costly to businesses

AccuWeather issued a preliminary estimate of $14-$17 billion across the South for total damage and economic loss from the snow, ice and extreme cold. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter noted that businesses have been forced to shut down, sometimes for days, and supply chain and shipping logistics have been severely disrupted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With the cold remaining in place, the impacts and interruptions from this winter storm will be felt for days to come," Porter said.

A winter Waffle House indicator in Tallahassee?

In Florida, Tallahassee police have advised residents to stay off icy roads. But a handful of brave patrons made their way to one local Waffle House on Wednesday morning – bundled up, clutching fresh cups of coffee to warm their hands for the walk back home. The full menu wasn't available, but Tallahassee's Waffle Houses were serving the "Emergency Bowl Menu." Customers could enjoy a bacon, egg and cheese bowl with their hash browns. Best known for being an indicator of how severe a hurricane threat is, the Waffle House easily withstood the Florida winter storm threat in Tallahassee.

A Waffle House representative said the limited menu is designed to accommodate lower staffing levels and to serve guests quickly. The chain's website shows eight 24-hour locations in and around the city.

− Kyla A Sanford, Tallahassee Democrat

Name that snowplow: Saline Dion, Taylor Drift and more

As snow blankets much of the United States in a rare winter storm that's impacting much of the country, plows and salt trucks with cheeky names are gearing up to pick up the mess from Massachusetts to Nebraska, Arlington, Va. to Wichita, Kan. In the past few years, cities and states across the country have begun holding naming contests for snowplows and other winter weather vehicles. The goal: add some levity to stressful storms, promote safe driving and shed light on the work of emergency response crews.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thought it would be a fun engaging way to connect and engage with Connecticut residents and commuters – all in the name of safety,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan. “It is a reminder to them to not crash into us, to keep it easy and slow down on the roads.” Read more here.

− Karissa Waddick

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will the South dig out from winter storm? When to expect a thaw.