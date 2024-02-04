Plymouth Ice Festival
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
A FanDuel commercial featuring Carl Weathers that was set to air on Super Bowl Sunday is now being adjusted following the actor’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a …
Jeopardy! contestant and Whitby, Ont., resident Juveria Zaheer crushed an all-Canadian category called 'Canadians Invade Our Living Rooms!'
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
“The good thing is the decision's not up to me.”
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
Molly McCann pulled of an audibly and visually gruesome armbar in her UFC strawweight debut.
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is no longer on the injured list, but whether he’ll play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII remains to beseen.
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
Hopkins, 86, transforms into the mascot Wrex the Dragon in the big game commercial
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's foundation, 87 & Running, has a long-standing partnership with Operation Breakthrough. He paid homage to its late co-founder Sister Berta, who died last week.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
The NFL has been analyzing the XFL kickoff model and will consider it this offseason, along with other potential modifications, after a season in which league officials attributed a sharp drop in concussions suffered on kickoffs mostly to a lack of returns under a temporary rule change. There were eight concussions suffered on kickoffs this season, according to the league’s annual injury data. That was down from 20 concussions suffered by players on kickoffs last season, NFL health and safety of
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
HoopsHype ranks the 16 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including LeBron James himself.