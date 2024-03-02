Plymouth man named best chef in the Royal Navy

Carl Tester represented the Navy against the Army and RAF in the culinary arts team

A Plymouth man has been named Royal Navy Chef of the Year for the meals he prepared while on patrol in the North Atlantic.

Carl Tester is the leading caterer on Devonport-based HMS Northumberland.

The Navy said he received the award for his ability to bring excitement to mealtimes through global menus "that break the monotony of life at sea".

Mr Tester said that the recognition was a "huge honour" but he credited the whole galley crew onboard.

'Piece of home'

The Royal Navy said Mr Tester had "brought the world to dinner plates" using his "skill, imagination and what's in the frigate's pantry".

Mr Tester said his aim was to make every meal feel like a "piece of home" with mealtimes a "highlight of the day", making the experience on board a little better.

He added: "It has been a genuine pleasure to share my passion for cooking with everyone who visits the counter."

The 31-year-old joined the Royal Navy nine years ago.

He cooked for the late Queen when she paid her final visit to HMS Ocean and represented the Navy against the Army and RAF in the culinary arts team.

Mr Tester was recognised for his 'global menus' delivered during harsh sea conditions

The Navy said his passion and skill in the galley was clear when Northumberland was heavily engaged on patrols in the North Atlantic last year.

Chief Petty Officer Tim Rowe, chief caterer on board, said the chef “expertly creates a sense of adventure in his menus, delighting the taste buds of his shipmates with global flavours served in the middle of the ocean”.

Northumberland’s Commanding Officer Will Edwards-Bannon said Mr Tester was a credit to the ship, his branch and the Royal Navy.

"His dynamic and engaging leadership within the galley, across the ship and on the rugby pitch as the ship’s team captain has been critical to sustaining morale on board," he said.

As well as his Chef of the Year title, Carl is nominated for the Craft Guild of Chefs Public Sector Chef Award, with hopes of being shortlisted for their awards ceremony in June.

Story continues

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links