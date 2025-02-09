Plymouth manager Miron Muslic reacts to historic win over Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle manager Miron Muslic said he was “speechless” after his team, the Championship’s bottom club, knocked out Liverpool, the side at the top of the Premier League.

The team secured a 1-0 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on Sunday.

Muslic said he structured his team “to be brave” ahead of the fixture and to “represent Argyle the best possible way.”

“It was an opportunity for the players to shine. The lads did it. Outstanding,” he added.