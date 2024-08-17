Plymouth roads set for £6m upgrade

Some of Plymouth’s busiest roads are set for a major upgrade after more than £6m of new government funding was approved.

The project aims to increase capacity on the city's major roads network, which connects the A38 with the city centre as well as the dockyard at Devonport and the ferry port.

The money will also be spent improving pedestrian and cycle routes, as well as on flood defences for Plymouth's major roads and railways.

City councillor Mark Coker said he was "delighted" to have a "once-in-a-generation" chance to improve Plymouth's busiest roads.

Mr Coker said: "This scheme will improve a number of our most important routes and upgrade them to modern standards.

"A focus on sustainable transport will be absolutely key as we prepare Plymouth for a carbon neutral future."

The work is expected to begin in early 2026 and take just over a year.

