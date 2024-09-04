PM acknowledges ‘substantial and widespread failings’ found by Grenfell Inquiry

Christopher McKeon, PA Political Correspondent
·2 min read

The Government will “carefully consider” the findings of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to “ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again”, the Prime Minister has said.

The inquiry’s final report, published on Wednesday, found the fire that killed 72 people in 2017 was the result of “decades of failure” by central government and the construction industry to act on the dangers of flammable cladding.

In a written statement, Sir Keir Starmer noted the report had found “substantial and widespread failings” and thanked inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick and panel members Thouria Istephan and Ali Akbor for their work.

Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to speak to the Commons later (Justin Tallis/PA)

He said: “The Government will carefully consider the report and its recommendations, to ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again.

“I hope that those outside government will do the same.

“Given the detailed and extensive nature of the report, a further and more in-depth debate will be held at a later date.”

The Prime Minister added: “My thoughts today are wholly with those bereaved by, and survivors of, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the residents in the immediate community.

“This day is for them.

“I hope that Sir Martin’s report can provide the truth they have sought for so long, and that it is a step towards the accountability and justice they deserve.”

He is expected to make a further statement in the House of Commons later on Wednesday.

Following publication of the report, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said those responsible for the fire should be banned from receiving government contracts and urged the Crown Prosecution Service to bring criminal charges against them.

He said: “The Grenfell Tower fire isn’t just a heart-breaking tragedy, it’s a horrific injustice and a national disgrace.

“That the lives of 72 Londoners were stolen from us in such circumstances is a moral outrage.

“The inquiry makes clear in stark terms that all these deaths were entirely avoidable, and that the residents of Grenfell Tower have paid the price for systematic dishonesty, corporate greed and institutional indifference and neglect.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the bereaved and survivors had “waited too long to get the truth, and are still waiting for real justice and meaningful action”.

He called on the Government to act on the Inquiry’s findings, saying: “We owe it to them to ensure that this crucial report does not become another dust-covered book sitting on a shelf in Whitehall.

“Dangerous cladding must be removed from all buildings as quickly as possible.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Gets Hit With Instant Fact-Check After Bragging Of 1 'Impossible' Skill

    The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ -- and brought the receipts to prove it.

  • Kamala Harris’ Blunt Reply to Rally Heckler Who Called Out Donald Trump

    Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi

  • ‘Don’t Call Him Don’: Mark Hamill Taunts Trump With A Biting New First Name

    The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.

  • Donald Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump's Response To Assassination Attempt

    The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.

  • John Cleese Torches Recent Donald Trump Speech, Says GOP Nominee Has “Lost His Mind”

    John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …

  • Ex-GOP Strategist Predicts Exactly When Trump Crashes: ‘The Bottom’s Gonna Drop Out’

    Stuart Stevens said there’s a simple reason Trump could see his support collapse.

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane in Dominican Republic

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claims to have won, while the opposition says its copies of vote tallies show its candidate to be the victor. The Venezuelan government, which confirmed Maduro had used the plane, said in an afternoon statement the seizure was "nothing but piracy", illegal and a "repeated criminal practice" by the United States.

  • Trump-backed candidate in Montana caught on tape making racially-charged remarks about Native American tribe

    Sheehy is Trump’s pick for Montana’s Senate seat and will face Democratic Senator Jon Tester in November

  • Former Gov. Hochul aide Linda Sun and husband arrested on federal charges

    NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...

  • Vladimir Putin Just Shared His Very Curious Theory About How The World Really Sees Russia

    It chimes in with his spokesperson's claims that the president "never resorts to rudeness".

  • Putin arrives in Mongolia, a member of the ICC that issued an arrest warrant for him

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Defends Harris Interview That ‘P**sed Off’ Both Sides

    Dana Bash has hit back at critics of her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she knows it was “just right” because it “p**sed off” both the left and the right.In an interview with The Daily Beast, CNN’s chief political correspondent acknowledged that last Thursday’s primetime sit-down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz drew brickbats over everything from Bash’s opening line about what Harris would achieve in her first day in office, to not asking follow-up questions at key mom

  • Hamas says hostage guards in Gaza have been operating under new instructions

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that since June the group has been operating under new instructions on how to handle hostages should Israeli forces approach their locations in Gaza. The announcement comes days after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying they had been shot dead by their captors as Israeli forces got close. Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, did not provide details on what the instructions were.

  • Hamas’ brutal new tactics signal new phase in war and hostage crisis

    With its announcement that militants guarding israeli hostages in the buildings and tunnels of Gaza had “new instructions” to kill them If Israeli troops closed in, Hamas signalled the opening of a chilling new chapter in an already brutal war.

  • Larry Hogan highlights Jan. 6 ‘horror’ in new ad

    Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) highlighted the “horror” of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and his own response, in an ad released Tuesday as part of his campaign for the U.S. Senate. “On January 6, as we watched in horror, Hogan didn’t just talk about defending democracy, he did something. Sending…

  • How Trump Plans to Make Voters Hate Harris

    With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to

  • Musk posts fake image of Harris in communist garb

    Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X, posted what appeared to be a manipulated image of Vice President Harris dressed in red military garb with the communist symbol of the hammer and sickle. “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?” Musk, who has endorsed…

  • Province pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line LRT project, letter says

    The Alberta government is pulling its share of the funding for Calgary's Green Line LRT, according to a letter sent to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday. In the Sept. 3 letter, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News, Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen called the city's revised Green Line LRT plan "unacceptable," saying the province would not support it. Calgary city council approved a budget of $6.2 billion for the megaproject in July, when it also decided it would be cu

  • Commander of Navy warship relieved of duty months after backward rifle scope photo flap

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of a Navy destroyer that’s helping protect the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East has been relieved of duty about four months after he was seen in a photo firing a rifle with a scope mounted backward.

  • Lara Trump’s Singing Brutally Roasted: ‘Every Note Is a Violation’

    Lara Trump’s new music video for her song “Hero” with Madeline Jaymes left social media users urging the Republican National Committee chairwoman to not quit her day job.“If your ears have been exposed to the abominable sounds of Lara Trump singing, you might be entitled to compensation,” political commentator Travis Akers posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.The duet, which “honors heroes and their bravery,” includes the highly auto-tuned RNC chairwoman singing lyrics like “You’re climbing up