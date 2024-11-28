PM announces overhaul of immigration system as net migration hits 906,000
The Prime Minister has announced a wide-ranging overhaul of the immigration system, as he accused the Conservatives of running “a one-nation experiment in open borders”.
Problem solved, Trump claims.
The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Far-right online personality Laura Loomer indulged in an hours-long X tirade in which she repeatedly blasted off against Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg—after the tech giant broke bread with Donald Trump at his Florida resort. Loomer, famed for her unwavering support of the President-elect, fired out no less than 16 posts in which she directly mentioned Zuckerberg. After a small break, presumably for sleep, she rose once more and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving. “I hope you all enjoy your day,”
Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.
“This is crazy, right?” asked Harry Enten, who spotted a "shining light" for Democrats.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.
The Atlantic's Tom Nichols said the Alabama senator is peddling an "old saw."
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team officially signed the necessary docs on Tuesday to commence the transfer of power with the Biden administration after more than a month, according to Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. However, the team is still refusing to sign at least two major agreements that will allow for the smooth transition of sensitive and classified information. The New York Times reported that the transition team has rejected signing an agreement that would allow the FB
Musk has firmly cemented his place in Trump’s inner circle
Republicans could hold a slim majority of 217-215 in the House at the beginning of the 119th Congress
TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.
The Liberal government has introduced a bill that would bring in a promised GST holiday starting next month — but it doesn't include the government's proposal to send $250 rebate cheques to certain Canadians.The omission of the promised rebate from Bill C-78, tabled Wednesday afternoon, appears to be an attempt by the Liberals to salvage the time-sensitive tax break without addressing calls to expand eligibility for the rebate cheques just yet.That omission almost certainly guarantees the bill w
President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in January with a razor-thin GOP majority in the House of Representatives that offers Republicans barely any margin of error. Overnight Wednesday, one of two outstanding races in California tipped toward Democrats, giving Adam Gray a roughly 182-vote lead over GOP Rep. John Duarte in the inland 13th Congressional District in the San Joaquin Valley. In California's 45th Congressional District, anchored in Orange and Los Angeles Counties, Democrat Derek Tran has a roughly 600-vote lead over Republican Rep. Michelle Steel.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.
In Trump’s government-in-waiting, the only question is how massive the U.S. assault on Mexican drug cartels should be
Today I am calling on President Joe Biden to do the right thing for America and formally cancel this year's Thanksgiving.
Americans’ opinion of the Republican Party is on the rise, according to a new poll from The Economist/YouGov. In the poll, 45 percent of Americans said they feel “favorable” toward the Republican Party, up 6 points from an Economist/YouGov poll in late October, when 39 percent said they felt favorable toward GOP. The number of…