PM Approved: Kickr Smart Bike Trainer

From Popular Mechanics

Whether you’re a serious cyclist or not, the Wahoo Kickr indoor bike trainer will make you one.

The experience of using the Kickr is as close to biking outside in the winter as you can get without putting on three pairs of socks and all the neoprene you own. It ascends from the world of indoor cycling trainers, or fitness equipment, into the various worlds of virtual reality, and social media, all while creating that feeling of wanting to get back outside on the bike, even if it isn’t actually outside.

The future of fitness looks a lot like the Wahoo Kickr paired with Zwift. To say this is the partnership of a stationary bicycle with a fitness app would be the undersell of the century. These two technologies can’t be thought of as just training aids for serious cyclists, or workout gear for those unwilling to exercise in subzero temps. Sure, they meet those needs, but the setup moves into the realms of gaming, social media, hanging out with your friends, getting lost in a workout, and exploring new places.

The Basics

The Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer is a serious piece of equipment for a serious price, but you get what you pay for.

The Kickr is what is known as a direct drive bike trainer. That means while you are going to need your bike to use it, you will not need the rear wheel or your cassette. Pop your back tire off, attach your bike to the trainer with your rear axle (through axles work as well), and loop your chain over the Kickr’s 11-speed cassette. Now you’re ready to spin, and since it's direct drive, you don’t have to worry about your wheel slipping on the trainer, or wearing out your tire.

Every watt you put into the pedals will go to the trainer, and you can pedal hard because the Kickr is supremely stable. The heavy carbon steel structure feels bulletproof, and legs that fold out for extra stability (and fold in for easier storage) keep you balanced and solid, even on uneven floors (with the help of screw adjustable feet).

The weight and solidity continue in the actual drive mechanism of the Kickr. When you spin your pedals, you are actually spinning a 16lb. flywheel that spins with the cassette. The flywheel gives pedaling a realistic sense of inertia. So, when you are pedaling and you ease up on a few pedal strokes, the flywheel keeps going, like a bike coasting, until it slows down to your speed.

Similarly, from a dead stop in the wrong gear, it takes a lot of work to get the flywheel spinning. It is almost eerily like being on a bike. The flywheel helps give a sense of motion that doesn’t seem possible for a stationary bike. What is more, the trainer can use that flywheel to give resistance to your pedaling, as much as you would experience going up a hill with a 20 percent grade.

Photo credit: David Emmite More

Then there are the measurable, Kickr can tell you how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, and how much power you are putting into the pedals (measured in Watts, a standard metric in the cycling world). The Kickr can do all of this by pairing via bluetooth with your computer, tablet, or bike computer, but it can do much more.

To get the most out of the trainer, pair it with a training app, I love Zwift. You can set workout goals, use Zwift coaching to set up a workout plan, and track your workouts over the weeks and even export them to fitness apps like Strava. The real strength though is the immersive experience of the five separate “worlds” Wattopia, Richmond, London, Innsbruck, and New York City that you can ride through. Within each of these worlds are a few courses that you can select as you ride. What you see is a cyclist avatar on the screen scooting around with other riders, buildings, trees, rivers, and landmarks.

Story continues