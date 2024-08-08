PM to chair another Cobra meeting on far-right riots
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of providing reassurance to communities amid far-right riots, announcing he'll chair a third Cobra meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of providing reassurance to communities amid far-right riots, announcing he'll chair a third Cobra meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice
"I actually started off supporting Donald and then I got to know him better," Cuban told Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview.
Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system
J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
(Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio
The former president has tried to distance himself from the controversial far-right blueprint, claiming he has “no idea” who was in charge of it.
Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
The GOP has been "hijacked," said the former House speaker.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.
Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.
First it was a tax cut for hotel and restaurant workers in Nevada, a swing state where Donald Trump proposed exempting tips from taxes. Then, in front of powerful chief executives gathered in Washington, Trump floated cutting the corporate tax rate, helping to ease concerns in the business community about his candidacy. Now Trump is calling for an end to taxing Social Security benefits, which could be a boon for retirees, one of the most politically important groups in the United States. Repeate
CNN’s Jake Tapper talked to Texas Republican Gov. Abbott about a new study on the state’s abortion policies.
Lingering dissensions in the Democratic party were on display during Harris’ evening speech in Michigan, when she was interrupted by protesters chanting about the war in Gaza. (AP video by Mike Householder/produced by Javier Arciga)