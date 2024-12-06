Afternoon Update: PM condemns synagogue attack; tributes for Maggie Tabberer; and a teen sprint sensation

<span>A police officer stands guard at the scene of a fire at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, on Friday.</span><span>Photograph: AAP/Reuters</span>
Welcome, readers, to Afternoon Update.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has joined a raft of politicians condemning a suspicious fire at a Melbourne synagogue.

A large blaze engulfed the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea in Melbourne’s south-east on Friday morning.

Albanese called it a “deliberate, unlawful attack”, saying antisemitism has no place in Australia, and later labelling the attack a “shocking crime” and “attack on Australian values”. The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, visited the scene on Friday afternoon, saying she was “disgusted” by the attack as she pledged $100,000 for rebuilding work at the synagogue.

Top news

  • Workers picketing Woolworths’ Melbourne warehouse called ‘capricious’ | Woolworths has described a picket line outside one of its key distribution centres in Melbourne as a “metaphorical gun” pointed at the company’s head, as the supermarket giant seeks to restart warehouse operations amid an industrial dispute.

  • Why has NSW ruled out what health experts say is the ‘best way forward’ on drugs? | Experts and academics have expressed their disappointment at the state government’s decision to rule out decriminalising drugs at its second drug summit.

  • Indigenous Australians recover human remains taken by Germany 120 years ago | Five sets of ancestral remains from Australia held in German museum collections since the 19th century were handed back at a ceremony that a community representative described as a sad but “very joyful” moment.

  • Top Afghan cricketers urge Taliban to reverse ban on women’s medical education | Two Afghan cricketers have called on the Taliban to reverse a decision to bar women from education and medicine.

  • South Korea ruling party leader says country risks ‘great danger’ unless President Yoon suspended | The South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol, could put citizens in “great danger” if he is not suspended, said Han Dong-hoon, the head of the ruling party, on Friday.

  • House Republicans vote to block release of Matt Gaetz ethics report | The House on Thursday voted 206-198 to block the release of the ethics committee’s long-awaited report investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and potential illegal activities involving former Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz.

In pictures

From a Brazilian procession to colliding galaxies – take a look at a Guardian staff selection of photos from around (and above) the world.

What they said …

***

“We remain a close friend of Israel.”

Australia’s defence minister, Richard Marles, has denied Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that Australia’s vote in the UN for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories would foster more antisemitism.

In numbers

Australian teenager Gout Gout’s star continues to rise after the 16-year-old ran the fourth-fastest under-18 100m time in history at the All-Schools Athletics Championships in Queensland.

Before bed read

K-pop idol Rosé of Blackpink fame grew up in Australia, but questions remain over wether she would have ever made it big here.

Wing Kuang explores how and why Asian Australian musicians are finding massive success overseas but receive little acclaim or recognition back home.

