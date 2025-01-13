PM plans to 'unleash AI' across UK to boost growth

Charlotte Edwards - Business reporter
·5 min read
Two women working together in an office, with one gesturing with her hands as she speaks, and the other typing on a keyboard
The government said AI will boost public sector productivity, while also helping teachers and small business owners [Getty Images]

The government is to set out plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) across the UK to boost growth and deliver public services more efficiently.

The AI Opportunities Action Plan being announced on Monday will be backed by leading tech firms, which are said to have committed £14bn towards various projects, creating 13,250 jobs, the government said.

It includes plans for growth zones where development will be focused, and the technology will be used to help tackle issues such as potholes.

"I want to make sure that it benefits everyone from every background, that it benefits every community, from every part of the UK," Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle told the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last summer, the government tasked AI adviser Matt Clifford with creating a UK action plan for artificial intelligence.

He came back with 50 recommendations which are now being implemented.

One of these is for the UK to invest in a new supercomputer to boost computing power. This marks a change in strategy as the Labour government had ditched a supercomputer at Edinburgh University planned by the previous government.

Shadow science secretary Alan Mak said Labour was "delivering analogue government in a digital age".

The push towards AI is seen as way of cutting down on public spending, but Mak accused Labour of undermining this goal with its economic policies.

"Labour's economic mismanagement and uninspiring plan will mean Britain is left behind," he said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said AI "will drive incredible change" in the country and "has the potential to transform the lives of working people".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our plan will make Britain the world leader," Sir Keir said.

Kyle told the BBC there was no reason why the UK could not create tech companies on the same scale as Google, Amazon, and Apple.

"At the moment, we don't have any frontier conceptual, cutting-edge companies that are British-owned. We have DeepMind, which started in Britain but is now American-owned," he said.

"Now we want to keep all of those ingredients that enable that kind of scale of innovation and investment to exist in Britain."

DeepMind created technology enabling computers to play video and board games.

It was founded by three students at University College London before being acquired by Google.

Using figures from the International Monetary Fund, the government estimates that fully embracing AI could be worth up to an average £47bn to the UK each year over a decade.

How the AI plan could affect you

  • AI will be used by the public sector to enable its workers to spend less time doing admin and more time delivering services.

  • Several "AI Growth Zones" around the UK will be created, involving big building projects and new jobs.

  • AI will be fed through cameras around the country to inspect roads and spot potholes that need fixing.

  • Teachers and small business owners were highlighted as two groups that could start using AI for things like faster planning and record-keeping.

  • AI is already being used in UK hospitals for important tasks such as diagnosing cancer more quickly and it will continue to be used to support the NHS.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI 'not perfect'

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said "we're only at the foothills of this" and AI was a developing technology.

He said a government-developed AI teaching assistant had been used by about 30,000 teachers in England so far.

"It saves teachers about three-and-half hours a week - gives them their Sunday evening back, if you like, in terms of lesson preparation and classroom preparation," he told BBC Breakfast.

McFadden said AI applications used by the health service can detect some cancers earlier which are not detectable by the human eye.

However he acknowledged AI was "not perfect" after Apple faced calls to withdraw a controversial feature that generated inaccurate news alerts on its latest iPhones.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've got to have an eye on safety as well as opportunity," McFadden said.

"The truth is, you can't just opt out of this. Or if you do, you're just going to see it developed elsewhere."

Tech companies Vantage Data Centres, Nscale, and Kyndryl have committed £14bn to build the relevant AI infrastructure in the UK.

This is in addition to the £25bn AI investment announced at the International Investment Summit.

Vantage Data Centres is working on building one of Europe's largest data centre campuses in Wales.

Kyndryl will create up to 1,000 AI-related jobs in Liverpool over the next three years, forming a new tech hub.

Nscale has signed a contract to build an AI data centre in Loughton, Essex, by 2026.

The government says AI Growth Zones will be set up across the UK, with speedy planning proposals in place to create new infrastructure.

The first of these will be in Culham, Oxfordshire and more will be announced this summer with a focus on de-industrialised areas.

"I want to find parts of the country where there is a real need for the jobs of the future because the jobs of the past have already started to dwindle and utilise the fact that there is often very good grid connections in those areas which can supply an excess of energy currently," Kyle said.

Other parts of the plan include a new National Data Library to safely secure public data and an AI Energy Council led by Kyle and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband which will focus on the energy demands of the technology.

Latest Stories

  • This ostrich farm survived wildfires. Now, avian flu means 400 birds need to be culled

    An ostrich farm in B.C.'s West Kootenay has been ordered to cull its entire herd of 400 birds after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed the presence of avian flu there. Universal Ostrich has been told to get rid of its birds by Feb. 1, according to Katie Pasitney, who has operated the Edgewood, B.C., farm along with her mother and business partner for over 35 years.In the CFIA's letter to the farm, shared with CBC News, the agency says it issued the cull order on Dec. 31 followi

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisors just shifted an important timetable.

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop

    Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.