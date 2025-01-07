Afternoon Update: PM throws shade in cabana debate; fresh hope for missing hiker; and rising coffee prices explained

Guardian staff
·2 min read
<span>Beachgoers compete for space with cabanas at Bondi beach on Christmas Day.</span><span>Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Beachgoers compete for space with cabanas at Bondi beach on Christmas Day.Photograph: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Albanese spent Monday laying some groundwork for the federal election; today, the prime minister weighed in on a debate almost as heated as what’s to come on the campaign trail.

Asked about beachgoers allegedly using cabanas to reserve prime real estate on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Albanese was unequivocal. “Everyone owns the beach,” he said, calling the parked cabanas a “breach” of Australia’s egalitarian society. The moral philosopher Christian Barry said the spirited reaction reflects how Australians view behaviour that suggested an entitlement to “special treatment”.

Top news

In pictures

The Guardian’s picture editors’ selection of photos from around the world includes this shot of a demonstrator resting during a rally against the impeached South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

What they said …

***

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s obviously moving around, no doubt trying to get where his bearings are.”

The New South Wales police superintendent Andrew Spliet after discovering the remnants of a campfire and a camera belonging to Hadi Nazari. Authorities are hopeful the 23-year-old hiker missing since Boxing Day in Kosciuszko national park could still be alive.

In numbers

New Albanese government analysis shows Queensland’s economy will be hundreds of billions of dollars worse off by 2050 if the Coalition’s nuclear plan gets the public’s green light at the next federal election. Dutton wants two of the proposed seven nuclear reactor sites to be in Queensland.

Before bed read

Babygirl, The Substance and the older-woman-falling-for-young-guy romcoms released last year all centre on older or middle-aged female characters. This week’s Golden Globes shone the spotlight on the women playing “courageous and multilayered” characters “in all their complexity on screen”, writes Natasha Ginnivan.

Daily word game

Today’s starter word is: WOOD. You have five goes to get the longest word including the starter word. Play Wordiply.

Sign up

If you would like to receive this Afternoon Update to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here, or start your day with a curated breakdown of the key stories you need to know with our Morning Mail newsletter.

And check out the full list of our local and international newsletters, including The Stakes, your guide to the twists and turns of the US presidential election.

Latest Stories

  • Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country

    Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Trump Orders Congressional Republicans to Pass the Mother of All MAGA Bills

    President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc

  • Elon Musk Cusses Out Student Who Called Him a Fake News Machine

    Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Trump Struggles to Staff Ranks After Using Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Elephant Kills Spanish Tourist While She Was Bathing the Animal Alongside Her Boyfriend in Thailand: Reports

    The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Trump Hands Johnson a Poisoned Chalice: His ‘Big, Beautiful’ MAGA Bill

    House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said congressional Republicans will try to push through a “big, beautiful bill” that will enshrine the core tenets of President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline MAGA agenda in one fell legislative swoop. During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson tacked on an aggressive pledge to pass the mammoth legislation—which he said could touch on taxes, federal spending, energy, the border, regulations and “dismantling the deep state”—by Memorial Day. “I think at the en

  • Bannon Wants Trump to Conduct ‘Exorcism’ on White House After Soros Medal Ceremony

    George Soros has received one of the highest civilian honors a US president can grant and Steve Bannon is having absolutely none of it. The far-right fringe commentator used his Saturday appearance on his War Room podcast to rail against the progressive philanthropist being granted the Medal of Freedom by outgoing President Joe Biden, even calling for the White House to be “exorcised” after the ceremony was held there. As Bannon put it, “Today, they’re showing you who’s in charge. The demon hims

  • Trump rips Biden’s offshore drilling restrictions: ‘I’ll unban it immediately’

    President-elect Trump blasted President Biden’s decision to block oil drilling across large swaths of the U.S.’s coastlines, saying he will “unban it.” “It’s ridiculous; I’ll unban it immediately,” Trump said during an interview Monday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. However, it’s not totally clear whether he’ll be able to do so. During his previous…

  • Trump denies report that his team is eyeing pared-back tariffs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports, deepening uncertainty among business leaders about future U.S. trade policies. Trump responded on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying that Trump aides were exploring a narrower approach to tariffs, focused on certain critical sectors.

  • Canadian dollar jumps on Trudeau and tariff reports

    The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.

  • Inside the Twisted Case of Mo. Teacher Accused of Paying Students to Have Sex with Her

    Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex