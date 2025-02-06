PM unveils plans to make it easier to build new nuclear reactors

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·4 min read

The Government is pledging to create thousands of highly skilled jobs by reforming planning rules to make it easier to build new nuclear reactors.

The Prime Minister announced that more nuclear power plants will be approved across England and Wales as red tape will be “slashed”.

The reforms will clear a path for so-called small modular reactors (SMRs) to be built for the first time in the UK which ministers said would help to deliver clean, secure and more affordable energy.

The Government announced that “archaic” rules will be ripped up while growth will be prioritised ahead of local opponents, or NIMBYs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has been left lagging behind in the global race for cleaner, more affordable energy after years of delay and obstruction, with the last nuclear power station built in 1995, said ministers.

Under moves announced today, mini-nuclear power stations will be included in planning rules for the first time and a set list of eight sites where they can only be built will be scrapped.

The expiry date on nuclear planning rules will be scrapped, and a Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce will be established.

Ministers said Britain is considered one of the world’s most expensive countries in which to build nuclear power, so the taskforce will speed up the approval of new reactor designs and streamline how developers engage with regulators.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “This country hasn’t built a nuclear power station in decades. We’ve been let down and left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our energy security has been hostage to Putin for too long, with British prices skyrocketing at his whims.

“I’m putting an end to it – changing the rules to back the builders of this nation, and saying no to the blockers who have strangled our chances of cheaper energy, growth and jobs for far too long.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Build, build, build – that is what Britain’s clean energy mission is all about.

Andrew Bowie gives a speech after his general election victory
Andrew Bowie said Labour was following the lead of the Tories (Michal Wachucik/PA)

“The British people have been left vulnerable to global energy markets for too long – and the only way out is to build our way to a new era of clean electricity.

“Nuclear power creating thousands of skilled jobs. That is what this Government will deliver.”

Energy minister Michael Shanks refused to put a timeline on when energy bills would reduce as a result of the Government’s reforms, but said it wanted to see them lower “far quicker” than 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he warned the change would take time, telling Times Radio: “I’d love to be able to say that we can flick a switch and reduce bills overnight. It’s just not going to (happen).”

Mr Shanks insisted communities would “absolutely have a voice” in planning for new reactors amid questions about the extent to which the Government’s drive to rip up red tape will clash with local opposition to development.

“We need to build the infrastructure of the future if for no other reason than we know demand for electricity is going to increase so significantly in the coming years we have to meet that demand,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“What we’re saying today, though, that I think is really important, is that communities will still absolutely have a voice in the planning process, that’s really important.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is the Prime Minister’s strongest signal yet that new nuclear is critical to the growth and clean power mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A more streamlined planning system will give certainty to investors, the supply chain and communities, and will enable us to get on with building new nuclear plants on more sites and at pace for a cleaner, more secure power system.

“We need to make Britain the best possible place to build new nuclear, both large-scale and SMRs, which means avoiding unnecessary stumbling blocks and ensuring regulations are proportionate to our urgent need for low carbon power, energy security and good jobs.”

Conservative shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said it was “about time that Labour started to follow our lead in recognising the benefits of stable, reliable, baseload nuclear power”.

He added: “But it’s little comfort when Ed Miliband’s ideological approach to energy is sending bills through the roof, British jobs abroad, and denying billions of pounds of investment into Britain.

“He is caving in to the demands of Just Stop Oil by not supporting British industry with Rosebank and Jackdaw, and the man running his taxpayer-funded £8 billion vanity project refuses to say when it will deliver the new jobs Ed promised.”

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Trump Wants Ballroom to Turn White House Into Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.

  • Ex-CIA Man Warns Of Quick, Scary Scenario For Americans After Trump Gaza Proposal

    The president's outrageous idea for Gaza set off a red alert for intel expert Marc Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe."

  • Musk to House Democrat absent on subpoena vote: ‘Don’t be a d‑‑‑’

    Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk told Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) not to “be a d‑‑‑” after the lawmaker missed a vote to subpoena Musk and posted about it online. Earlier Wednesday, Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee quickly shut down an effort from Democrats to subpoena Musk…

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • Hegseth’s Venmo Is on Display in Embarrassing Leak

    Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien

  • "It's Time To Boycott Anything American": Here's How Canadians Are Responding To Trump's Tariffs

    "They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."

  • Opinion: Trump Is Already Headed For His Napoleon Moment, and Not in a Good Way

    Just down the road from the petite Airbnb in which I’m currently staying on the outskirts of Paris is the home of Alexander Dumas, who wrote The Count of Monte Cristo. That novel takes place during Napoleon’s escape from exile and his return to power, a comeback which lasted a scant 115 days before a Prussian/British coalition defeated him for good at Waterloo. In 2025, our own little tyrant has re-emerged from his own exile. The early returns have not been promising. I am not going to honor Don

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Karoline Leavitt’s White House Briefing Takes Brutally Honest Turn In Seth Meyers’ Spoof

    The press secretary was astonishingly candid about her boss in the cleverly-edited “Late Night” bit.

  • Congress puts hold on Trump’s $1 billion arms sale to Israel

    Congress has placed a hold on a $1 billion arms sale package for Israel that was readied alongside President Trump welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on Tuesday. Two congressional aides told The Hill on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on the arms sale package. The Wall Street Journal first reported the…

  • DOGE Cancels Politico’s Government Funding After $8 Million in Subscription Contracts Revealed

    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the political outlet's funding "will no longer be happening" The post DOGE Cancels Politico’s Government Funding After $8 Million in Subscription Contracts Revealed appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump resistance? A 1940s US sabotage manual goes viral

    Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, tens of thousands of people have downloaded the “Simple Sabotage Field Manual”, a guide written by a US intelligence agent in 1944 to help the allied resistance during World War II. Its newfound popularity comes amid an emerging grassroots opposition to waves of executive orders from the new president. The first time Donald Trump was elected US president in 2017, George Orwell’s dystopian thriller “1984” made a surprise return to the top of best

  • South African president phones influential billionaire Musk after Trump's funding threat

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump's “influential” billionaire adviser Elon Musk a day after the new U.S. president promised to cut funding for South Africa over a land expropriation law, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Wednesday.

  • Panama Canal denies US claim of preferential crossing rights

    WASHINGTON/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Panama Canal Authority on Wednesday denied the U.S. State Department's claim that U.S. government vessels would be able to cross the canal without paying fees, likely ratcheting up tensions after President Donald Trump threatened to take back control of the crossing. The canal authority, an autonomous agency overseen by the Panamanian government, said in a statement that it had not made any changes to charge fees or rights to cross the canal, adding its statement was directly in response to the U.S. claims. The U.S. State Department had said earlier in the day that Panama's government had agreed to no longer charge crossing fees for U.S. government vessels, in a move that would save the U.S. millions of dollars a year.

  • CNN Host Abby Phillip Does Darndest To Inform Lawmaker That GOP Lied, And It's Kinda Funny

    CNN's Phillip tried so hard to assure Rep. Nicole Malliotakis that she was spouting a falsehood perpetuated by Trump.

  • Trump Gives Education Secretary Nominee Marching Orders to Destroy Department

    Donald Trump told reporters that in order to be successful as secretary of education, nominee Linda McMahon will have to destroy the very department she has been named to lead. After news broke on Monday that Trump was preparing to sign an executive order that would try to dismantle the Department of Education, the president was asked at a Tuesday press conference about what the plan means for McMahon, whose confirmation process has stalled. “Why nominate Linda McMahon to be the education depart