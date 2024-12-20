PM urges councils to ‘get on’ with fixing ‘broken roads’

Sir Keir Starmer has urged councils to “get on with the job” of fixing pothole-plagued roads.

The Prime Minister said damaged roads “can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs”.

He made the comments as the Department for Transport (DfT) announced how much each local authority in England will receive to maintain roads in the next financial year.

(PA Graphics)

The funding allocations include:

– More than £327 million for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and Humber.

– More than £372 million for the East Midlands and West Midlands.

– More than £244 million for the East of England.

– More than £378 million for local authorities in the South East and London.

– More than £300 million for local authorities in the South West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500 million uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

The increase is estimated to be enough to fix around seven million potholes.

Sir Keir said: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs.

“That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.

“Through our Plan for Change we’re determined to put more money back into the pockets of hardworking people and improve living standards.

“That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again – with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.”

The increase in funding is estimated to be enough to around seven million potholes (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £16.3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAC figures show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile on roads in England and Wales and the cost per incident of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500.

The AA found tackling the issue is a priority for 96% of motorists.

The DfT said it will make sure highway authorities “spend the money wisely”, collect accurate data and deliver “proactive maintenance” before potholes start to form.

A quarter of the increased funding will be held back until authorities have “shown that they are delivering”, the DfT added.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander expressed confidence that the “really significant investment” will result in drivers noticing an improvement in road conditions.

She told the PA news agency: “This is massive.

“It’s up to councils how they use the money. They can fill potholes, they can resurface roads, they can improve pavements, they can repair bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will be asking councils to report back to us about how they spent that money.

“I’m confident that the public will start to see an improvement in the state of the roads.

“We’ve had a decade of underinvestment and a decade of decline really, so it’s imperative that we take action.”

The Transport Secretary said: ‘This is massive’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

AA president Edmund King described the funding as a “significant cash injection”.

He said: “With most journeys starting and ending on local roads, it is vital to restore the structural integrity of the streets we live on.

“We urge councils to focus on permanent and innovative repairs rather than adopting a ‘patch and run’ approach.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “This is the biggest one-off road maintenance funding settlement councils in England have ever been given.

“So we have high hopes it’s the turning point that ends the degradation of our roads and finally delivers fit-for-purpose, smooth surfaces for drivers and all other road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s particularly positive is that this announcement comes with the important caveat of using the money wisely by carrying out preventative maintenance to stop more potholes appearing in the future.”

Ms Alexander also announced a crackdown on disruptive street works to further ease journeys, with plans to double fines for utility companies which fail to comply with rules.

Responding to the Government’s announcement, Cllr Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “This extra £500 million for local roads is helpful, but we would ask government to reconsider its decision to hold back a quarter of this funding, in order to give councils the greater certainty they need.

“Councils already spend considerably more on maintaining their highways than what they receive from central government.

“Fully funding councils will enable them to far more effectively plan for and invest in preventative treatments which keep surfaces in better condition for longer and prevent potholes, which are more expensive to repair.

“Greater long-term investment is needed if we are to reduce the £16.3 billion repair backlog and next year’s Spending Review provides an opportunity to give councils this funding certainty.”