PM urges councils to ‘get on’ with fixing ‘broken roads’

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·4 min read

Sir Keir Starmer has urged councils to “get on with the job” of fixing pothole-plagued roads.

The Prime Minister said damaged roads “can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs”.

He made the comments as the Department for Transport (DfT) announced how much each local authority in England will receive to maintain roads in the next financial year.

A graphic showing how a pothole forms
(PA Graphics)

The funding allocations include:
– More than £327 million for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and Humber.
– More than £372 million for the East Midlands and West Midlands.
– More than £244 million for the East of England.
– More than £378 million for local authorities in the South East and London.
– More than £300 million for local authorities in the South West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500 million uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

The increase is estimated to be enough to fix around seven million potholes.

Sir Keir said: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs.

“That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.

“Through our Plan for Change we’re determined to put more money back into the pockets of hardworking people and improve living standards.

“That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again – with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.”

A blue car drives past a big pothole in a road
The increase in funding is estimated to be enough to around seven million potholes (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £16.3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAC figures show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile on roads in England and Wales and the cost per incident of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500.

The AA found tackling the issue is a priority for 96% of motorists.

The DfT said it will make sure highway authorities “spend the money wisely”, collect accurate data and deliver “proactive maintenance” before potholes start to form.

A quarter of the increased funding will be held back until authorities have “shown that they are delivering”, the DfT added.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander expressed confidence that the “really significant investment” will result in drivers noticing an improvement in road conditions.

She told the PA news agency: “This is massive.

“It’s up to councils how they use the money. They can fill potholes, they can resurface roads, they can improve pavements, they can repair bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will be asking councils to report back to us about how they spent that money.

“I’m confident that the public will start to see an improvement in the state of the roads.

“We’ve had a decade of underinvestment and a decade of decline really, so it’s imperative that we take action.”

Heidi Alexander arriving at Downing Street
The Transport Secretary said: ‘This is massive’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

AA president Edmund King described the funding as a “significant cash injection”.

He said: “With most journeys starting and ending on local roads, it is vital to restore the structural integrity of the streets we live on.

“We urge councils to focus on permanent and innovative repairs rather than adopting a ‘patch and run’ approach.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “This is the biggest one-off road maintenance funding settlement councils in England have ever been given.

“So we have high hopes it’s the turning point that ends the degradation of our roads and finally delivers fit-for-purpose, smooth surfaces for drivers and all other road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s particularly positive is that this announcement comes with the important caveat of using the money wisely by carrying out preventative maintenance to stop more potholes appearing in the future.”

Ms Alexander also announced a crackdown on disruptive street works to further ease journeys, with plans to double fines for utility companies which fail to comply with rules.

Responding to the Government’s announcement, Cllr Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “This extra £500 million for local roads is helpful, but we would ask government to reconsider its decision to hold back a quarter of this funding, in order to give councils the greater certainty they need.

“Councils already spend considerably more on maintaining their highways than what they receive from central government.

“Fully funding councils will enable them to far more effectively plan for and invest in preventative treatments which keep surfaces in better condition for longer and prevent potholes, which are more expensive to repair.

“Greater long-term investment is needed if we are to reduce the £16.3 billion repair backlog and next year’s Spending Review provides an opportunity to give councils this funding certainty.”

Latest Stories

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Trudeau gave a speech to the Liberals' holiday party — but Freeland stole the show

    On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Outgoing U.S. ambassador worries that Canadians feel disrespected by the United States

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his supporters continue to troll Canada about becoming the 51st state, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he worries Canadians could feel Americans don't respect them.David Cohen told CBC's The House in 2022 that Canadians felt "betrayed" because "they don't think their affection and respect for the United States has been reciprocated by the United States."In a follow-up interview on Tuesday with The House, Cohen was asked whether Canadians feel

  • Zelenskyy now voicing the reality that's been apparent for a long time

    A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • Trump Seems Awfully Touchy About the Impression That He's Taking Orders From Elon Musk

    Who's really in control? The richest man in the world — or the most powerful one? Now that multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk and president-elect Donald Trump have become tighter than ever, some tough-to-answer questions have emerged for the incoming administration. This week, Musk took to X to pressure lawmakers to "kill the bill," referring to a bipartisan spending bill put forth by House Speaker Mike Johnson. In fact, the measure appeared to absolutely infuriate the mercurial CEO, leading

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Putin says he pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss after the chaos which accompanied the fall of the Soviet Union, and had built the country into a sovereign power able to stand up for itself. Putin, a former KGB spy who took the Kremlin's top job just eight years after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin who died at his dacha outside Moscow in 1953 aged 74. Asked by the BBC if he had looked after Russia, something that Boris Yeltsin had asked him to do before handing over the presidency at the end of 1999, Putin said he had.

  • Jerome Powell just showed Donald Trump who’s boss

    President-elect Donald Trump’s favorite barometer of his success — the stock market — had been humming since his reelection. Business-friendly promises of deregulation and tax cuts got investors excited with anticipation of unlocked profit and easy money. And then reality set in this week.

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan

  • Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video

    The MSNBC host notes how Republicans gave in to the billionaire's demand to instigate a likely government shutdown The post Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Drive to Dump Trudeau Has Momentum, Liberal Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau’s political crisis is deepening, with more members of his Liberal Party publicly calling for the Canadian prime minister to step aside and give a new leader a chance before an election in 2025. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousDakar’s Air Quality Plummets as Saharan Dust Descends on SenegalJenica Atwin, a Liberal who serves as parliamentary