PM vows to stop ‘Nimby’ court battles over major projects as Heathrow third runaway row escalates

Opponents to major infrastructure projects will have fewer opportunities to block building work by launching legal action, the Prime Minister has announced.

Sir Keir Starmer said he would end a “challenge culture” that “frustrates growth” by delaying developments such as nuclear power plants, wind farms and roads with judicial review.

It comes as the Chancellor is expected to support the proposed third runway at Heathrow and endorse expansion at Gatwick and Luton Airports, despite fierce opposition from senior figures in her own party.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan already threatened legal action if the expansion gets the go ahead. Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, seven other cabinet minister and Sir Keir have also previously opposed adding an extra runway at the west London airport.

Sir Sadiq on Thursday told the Standard that his “views haven’t changed” in terms of his opposition.

However, Number 10 said changes to the law will prevent “cynical” or “hopeless” cases against infrastructure projects causing delays and increasing the cost.

Opponents, often branded NIMBYs which stands for "not in my back yard”, currently have three opportunities to secure permission for a judicial review against large developments.

Firstly by writing to the High Court, then in an oral hearing and finally by asking the Court of Appeal.

But under plans revealed on Thursday, the written stage will be scrapped and any cases deemed “totally without merit” will be unable to ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider.

“For too long, blockers have had the upper hand in legal challenges – using our court processes to frustrate growth,” Sir Keir said.

“We’re putting an end to this challenge culture by taking on the Nimbys and a broken system that has slowed down our progress as a nation.

“This is the Government’s Plan for Change in action – taking the brakes off Britain by reforming the planning system so it is pro-growth and pro-infrastructure.”

In 2020 Heathrow won a Supreme Court challenge to build a third runway and can now seek planning permission. But the Government still has the final say on whether the project can go ahead.

Thursday’s announcement follows Sir Keir’s pledge before the election to put the Government on the side of “builders, not blockers”, as Labour sees improving Britain’s infrastructure as key to its mission of securing economic growth.

The Government has already committed to making 150 major infrastructure project decisions by the next election, and on Wednesday announced changes to environmental protection rules to speed up building work.

It also follows a 2024 review by planning lawyer Lord Charles Banner, who recommended streamlining the judicial review process so claimants had “fewer bites of the cherry” when seeking permission to bring a case.

Shadow communities secretary Kevin Hollinrake said: “While we welcome the Government taking forward Conservative initiatives to streamline the planning system, Labour’s blocking of our efforts to cut EU legacy red tape, such as nutrient neutrality, so they can align more closely with the European Union will hold Britain back.”