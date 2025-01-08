PNM Power Outages tips 3

Latest Stories
- CNN
Wildfires are breaking out in Southern California as the ‘most destructive windstorm’ in over a decade hits
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
- CBC
How Ontario’s new home renovation savings program will work
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
- The Conversation
Carbon dioxide has been regulating Earth’s climate for hundreds of millions of years – new study
New evidence that low levels of atmospheric CO2 led to the longest ice age in Earth’s history.
- The Canadian Press
California governor says Pacific Palisades wildfire has destroyed many structures as winds kick up
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, some of whom abandoned their cars and fled on foot to safety with roads blocked.
- The Weather Network
Strong temperature flip takes hold of Canada this week. See where you land
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
- BBC
What to know about winter storm hitting North America
The extreme weather is being caused by the polar vortex, an area of cold air that circulates around the Arctic.
- USA TODAY
Deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet killing at least 95
Tibet was struck with a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Tuesday.
- Reuters
Trump weighing executive order protecting gas stoves, sources say
President-Elect Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that seeks to protect gas-powered appliances including stoves and heaters from federal and local regulators who want to phase them out of homes and businesses, two sources familiar with the plans said. Republicans, including Trump, have spent the last few years attacking local Democratic efforts to limit gas-powered appliances in new construction projects amid environmental and health concerns. The U.S. consumer regulator said in 2023 it was reviewing gas appliances and links with respiratory conditions such as asthma, but noted that any regulation would be a lengthy process.
- Storyful
Aerial Footage Shows Damaged Buildings in Wake of Powerful Earthquake in Tibet
Aerial footage shows some of the destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that struck in Tibet, northeast of Mount Everest, on Tuesday, January 7.The Chinese military released video showing multiple damaged buildings in an area they said was near the epicenter.Chinese media said at least 95 people were killed, and 130 others injured.The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.1 magnitude, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.8. Credit: PLA via Storyful
- USA TODAY
Watch live: Pacific Palisades fire burns over 1,200 acres in Los Angeles amid extreme winds
A brush fire has spread to over 1,200 acres in Los Angeles. The flames are being fueled by a severe wind storm across Southern California.
- Canadian Press Videos
Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States
Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States for an extended visit that is expected to provoke teeth-chattering but not be record-shattering.
- PA Media: UK News
In Pictures: Floods and heavy snow as winter arrives with a vengeance
Sunday was the UK’s coldest night of the winter so far, with a temperature of minus 13.3C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.
- HowStuffWorks
The Bowhead Whale Survives Icy Waters and Killer Whale Attacks
The bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus) is found in the icy waters of the Arctic. These are the longest-living mammals; some bowhead whales live for over 200 years. That's older than many countries' independence!
- The Canadian Press
Tibet earthquake kills at least 126 people and leaves many trapped
BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a high-altitude region of western China and areas of Nepal on Tuesday, damaging hundreds of houses, littering streets with rubble and killing at least 126 people in Tibet. Many others were trapped as dozens of aftershocks shook the remote region.
- CBC
Wolf spotted wandering around Yellowknife over weekend
The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) says it received multiple calls this past weekend about a wolf spotted in Yellowknife. It also says those calls have stopped since officials scared a wolf away on Sunday afternoon. A wolf was reported in the Northlands area as well as around Range Lake North School over the weekend.Then on Sunday afternoon environment officers responded to sightings of a wolf near Great Slave Lake's Back Bay.Julian Sabourin, a renewable resource offic
- USA TODAY
Is anyone deliberately tampering with our atmosphere? If so, this crew is watching
Why these scientists keep a close eye on the air way up there and will solar geoengineering help stop climate change? NOAA wants to know.
- The Canadian Press
Dangerously high winds force Biden to cancel event announcing two new national monuments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dangerously high winds forced President Joe Biden to cancel a trip Tuesday to the Eastern Coachella Valley, where he was to announce the creation of two new national monuments in California that will honor Native American tribes.
- BBC
New snow and ice warning for Scotland issued
The alert will run for 24 hours from midday, covering Grampian, the Highlands, Orkney & Shetland, Dumfries & Galloway and across Ayrshire.
- The Canadian Press
Another round of powerful, dry winds to raise wildfire risk across Southern California
Forecasters warned Southern California could see a “life-threatening, destructive” windstorm this week, as powerful gusts and dropped humidity levels raise the risk for wildfires in parched areas still recovering from a recent destructive blaze.
- The Weather Network - Video
Unique pattern means lots of snow
Eastern Canada has closed the exit to the Atlantic, holding on to active weather for the remainder of the week