Pod of 77 pilot whales found in worst mass stranding in Britain

Rescuers are scrambling to get to Sanday, largest of Orkney's north isles - British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Dozens of pilot whales have been found dead on a Scottish beach in an “incredibly difficult” stranding believed to be one of the worst seen in the UK in decades.

A pod of 77 of the animals were discovered on Tresness Beach on Thursday, with only 12 still alive.

Rescuers are attempting to save the whales that have survived by keeping them wet, though efforts are being hampered by the remote location.

The pod includes male whales up to seven metres (22ft) long as well as females, calves and juveniles.

While work is still ongoing to establish what caused the stranding, one theory is that one of the whales got into difficulty, possibly through injury or illness, and the others refused to abandon it.

“There’s only 12 left, unfortunately,” a spokesman for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), who was on her way to help the rescue effort, said. “Before any of the rescuers could arrive the rest passed away.

“This is possibly one of the largest strandings we’ve seen. We don’t know exactly what caused it, but because pilot whales form such close family bonds, if an animal is injured or ill and it strands, the other members of the family sometimes come with it.

“They can also be caused by navigational error – they might not think the tide is going to drop so quickly – there are a lot of possible reasons.

“But I have been to a few mass strandings and it is extremely difficult. It’s very emotional, particularly when a number have survived.

“The location is extremely difficult as there are so few people there.

“Ordinarily we would try to roll the surviving animals upright, but they don’t have enough people to do that, and these animals can weigh up to two tonnes. They will do what they can to try to keep them wet and refloat them.”

The initial report of up to 100 long-finned pilot whales being stranded on the beach on the isle of Sanday was made at around 10.45am on Wednesday.

A small number of BDMLR volunteers were already on Sanday while others around Orkney were dispatched to the island.

By the time the stranded whales were discovered it was apparent they had been there for “several hours”, and they are believed to have ended up there overnight. Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the scene.

Early indications suggest it could be the largest stranding event in Scotland since at least 1995, when the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) was founded - though strandings of a similar scale have been seen in recent years.

Becoming more common

Last year, an entire pod of 55 pilot whales died following a stranding on Lewis.

Of them, 15 were still alive when they were discovered and all but one of them had to be euthanised.

The largest recorded UK stranding took place in 1927 when 126 out of more than 130 false killer whales died in the Dornoch Firth in the Highlands over the course of a week.

While strandings have always happened, there is evidence that they are becoming more common, with pollution or noises from military exercises put forward as possible explanations.

Emma Neave-Webb, also from the BDMLR, said the latest stranding was a “big, big incident”.

She told BBC Scotland News: “There are whales everywhere. There’s a long line of them, some of them are still alive.

“I know from experience how difficult these incidents are and I think we need to be realistic.”

She described the scene on Tresness Beach as “really quite horrible” and “hugely emotional”.