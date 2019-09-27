Pogba an injury doubt for United ahead of Premier League clash with Arsenal

RESENDING AS SVO

"I never said it was going to be easy this season. I've said it many times, especially with you Jamie (reporter), there's going to be ups and downs, highs and lows. And when we lose a game, when we go through difficult periods, it's time for us to trust ourselves and trust what we're doing, and keep our eyes on the prize and keep working to the principles that we believe in. It's not changing direction every game you lose because every game in the Premier League is winnable but also losable. It's fine margins. Sometimes you stand there smiling, you're happy because you've won a game, sometimes you are angry because you've lost a game. But deep down you know that we're on the right way, where you win a game and think I'm not really happy with this. You've got to portray the right image."

"He finished the game (against Rochdale), 90 minutes which is fantastic but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen, so it's better for him not to go there with the team (to the team meeting) and he's in a race I would guess for Monday."

"Yeh that's just the way it is."





STORY: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba faces a race against time to prove his fitness for Monday's Premier League clash against Arsenal after an ankle injury flared up, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday (September 27).

Pogba returned to the starting lineup in United's penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the League Cup on Wednesday but aggravated the problem which had kept him out for almost a month.

The Norwegian, who's seen his side accumulate just eight points from six league matches, also suggested that his squad are on the right track despite sitting 10 points behind leaders Liverpool in the table.

Solskjaer confirmed Anthony Martial (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (groin) are unlikely to feature for Arsenal's visit, but left-back Luke Shaw has returned to first-team training.

The injury crisis could leave United's 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as their only recognised striker for the match at Old Trafford.

Greenwood, who is yet to start in the Premier League this season, has scored in his last two appearances against Rochdale in the League Cup and Astana in the Europa League, and Solskjaer could continue to put his faith in the youngster.

United are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches against Arsenal at Old Trafford but have lost three of their last six home matches in the league.

