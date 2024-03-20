Poilievre dangles 'carbon tax election' as Liberal MPs ask critics for a better idea

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to plunge Canada into a "carbon tax election" as Liberal MPs struggle to defend the government's signature climate policy against growing backlash.

Poilievre said he intends to move a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons, just his latest manoeuvre to keep pressuring the government over the consumer carbon levy.

The Opposition leader has ratcheted up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in advance of the April 1 federal price increase to $80 per tonne, up from $65.

That increase is expected to add about three cents to the price of a litre of gasoline.

"I'm giving Trudeau one last chance to spike his hike," Poilievre said Wednesday in a campaign-style speech to caucus members that was open to media.

"If Trudeau does not declare today an end to his forthcoming tax increases on food, gas and heat, that we will introduce a motion of non-confidence."

Poilievre spoke from behind a podium with his latest slogan — "spike the hike" — emblazoned on a sign in the background.

The speech followed a series of rallies Poilievre held last week across Atlantic Canada, where almost a third of homes rely on home heating oil — a fuel the government opted to exempt from the levy for three years last fall.

That exemption decision prompted Conservatives and other critics to accuse Trudeau of blinking on his signature climate policy out of fear of losing votes.

Ahead of next month's increase, seven provincial premiers have also panned what Poilievre prefers to call the 23 per cent hike, citing a high cost of living driven by inflation and high food prices.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rejected their pleas to cancel the increase, saying it would be all too easy for the government to delay action on climate change.

Liberals say if Poilievre or the premiers who are opposed are aware of better ways to cut emissions without costing Canadians money, they should say so.

