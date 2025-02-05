Poilievre would impose life sentences for trafficking over 40 mg of fentanyl

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would bring in mandatory life sentences for those convicted of trafficking, production and distribution of over 40 mg of fentanyl.

The Conservative leader says the penalty should be the same as murder.

The Conservatives also want traffickers caught with between 20 mg and 40 mg of the drug to be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The announcement by the Tories comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been complaining about fentanyl entering the United States from Canada.

The U.S. has been threatening to impose crippling tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods headed to the U.S. if the two countries don't do more to prevent fentanyl smuggling and illegal border crossings.

Trump delayed the implementation of tariffs earlier this week after Canada outlined its latest border plan, including new measures such as creating the role of a fentanyl czar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press