Poilievre pledges Nunavut military base as part of Arctic defence plan | Canada Tonight

Poilievre pledges Nunavut military base as part of Arctic defence plan

CBC

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pledged in Iqaluit Monday to double the size of the Canadian Ranger force, revive a plan to give the Royal Canadian Navy two armed heavy icebreakers for patrol and to build a permanent base in Iqaluit. Rob Huebert, a political science professor at the University of Calgary discusses Poilievre's plan.

