What’s the point in abridging War and Peace? Slow reading is its joy

Whither children’s literature? Nowhere good, according to Anthony Horowitz, author of the bestselling Alex Rider series of young adult spy novels.

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Horowitz, 69, bemoaned the “downhill” progression of children’s books, from series such as Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy and J K Rowling’s Harry Potter hepatology, to the “gaudy” titles that now dominate children’s publishing, “pandering down to children rather than raising their expectations”.

It is not unusual for advancing technology to make older people feel that the modern world is too much for them. The rapid expansion of the UK rail network in the mid-19th century was accompanied by an outbreak of “railway madness”.

Alarm over the deranging effects of moving at speeds greater than 30mph may have receded, but the effects on concentration of social media are only beginning to emerge. Yet the direct line of storytelling that extends from the gods and monsters of Greek mythology, to Pullman and Rowling, does seem under threat from bite-sized content designed to captivate the dwindling attention spans of digital natives.

While our offspring languish for lack of long-form narrative, what of the reading habits of grown-ups? A darkly comic New Yorker report by Anthony Lane anatomises the success of the Blinkist app of condensed reads, or Blinks.

Launched in Berlin in 2013, Blinkist delivers daily bite-sized chunks of books reduced to highly concentrated, stock-cube proportions. While its offer is heavy on self-help titles, a range of abridged classics is also on offer, from Wittgenstein’s Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (“Darcy’s feelings for Lizzie have turned unequivocally romantic”).

The mystery (at least for people who spent their childhood absorbed in what Francis Spufford, in his memoir of childhood reading, The Child That Books Built, calls “a reading silence”) is what benefit might exist in diminishing all nuance of language and thought to a banal formula of speed and simplicity.

The history of abridged books is centuries old. In the past, its aims tended to be the removal of rude bits (the Bible, Shakespeare); the slashing of verbiage for people for whom books were a signifier of respectability rather than pleasure (Reader’s Digest); or a source of comedy – The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s All The Great Books, (abridged); John Atkinson’s 2018 cartoon Abridged Classics (War and Peace: “Everyone is sad. It snows.”)

But there is nothing comic about the affirmations on Blinkist’s website: “Be happier. Be your best self!” it urges.

User reviews agree: “The concept of being able to grasp a book’s main point in such a short time truly opens multiple opportunities to grow every area of your life at a faster rate,” writes Jonathan A.

Is a diet of books reduced to the literary equivalent of highly processed food the ideal nourishment on which to nurture our best selves?

Or a primrose path to a future in which ancient traditions of storytelling have been degraded beyond recognition, to the detriment of our individual and collective cultural lives?

The sense of being powerless to withstand the inexorable advance of technology is strong. But the remedy is to hand, in the choices we make about our children’s reading habits, and our own.

To the growing “slow” resistance to fast food and fast fashion, slow reading should be the latest recruit.