‘Point Break’ Resurfaces in BFI’s Action-Packed Cinema Season

The British Film Institute (BFI) is set to make waves with its upcoming “Art of Action” season, anchored by a re-release of Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 cult classic “Point Break.”

The U.K.-wide celebration of action choreography in cinema will run from October to December, offering audiences a high-octane journey through the evolution of the genre.

More from Variety

BFI Distribution will bring “Point Break,” starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, back to U.K. cinemas on Nov. 8. The film’s return to the big screen after years of limited theatrical showings is expected to be a major draw for both nostalgic fans and new viewers alike.

The “Art of Action” season, presented by the BFI Film Audience Network using National Lottery funds, aims to showcase the artistry behind action sequences that have kept audiences enthralled for decades. The program will feature a diverse array of films, including silent era classics like Buster Keaton’s “The General” (1926), swashbuckling adventures such as “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938), and gritty classics like “The Wild Bunch” (1969).

The program is structured around three key themes: action through the ages, female representation in the genre and the global cross-pollination of action cinema.

More than 50 venues across the U.K. will participate, offering screenings of iconic titles alongside lesser-known gems. Audiences can expect to see Hong Kong action cinema represented by Jackie Chan’s “Police Story” trilogy (1985-1992) and Michelle Yeoh in “Yes, Madam” (1985). The program will also showcase international hits like “Run Lola Run” (1998) from Germany and the martial arts epic “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000).

At the heart of the season, London’s BFI Southbank will host a dedicated program from Oct. 21 to Nov. 30. The lineup will explore various themes within action cinema, including the contributions of women, the work of master director John Woo,and the influence of Bollywood. A “Stunt Saturday” event on Nov. 16 will feature talks, panels and workshops celebrating the art of stunts.

The BFI is also using this opportunity to spotlight important works in action cinema history. A new 4K UHD restoration of Akira Kurosawa’s influential “Seven Samurai” will be released on Oct. 21, with select theatrical screenings beginning Sept. 27. The film will premiere at BFI IMAX on Sept. 26.

Modern action films will also feature prominently, with screenings of recent hits like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and entries from the “John Wick” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises. The season will also highlight emerging talent with films like Nida Manzoor’s “Polite Society” (2023), which blends action and comedy in a fresh way.

Events across the U.K. will cater to various interests and demographics. These include Broadway Cinema Nottingham’s action mini-season for under-25s and marginalized audiences, Cromarty Community Cinema’s “Cromarty Kicks Ass” program in the Scottish Highlands, and the ninth edition of the Fighting Spirit Film Festival.

For those unable to attend in-person events, the BFI will make a curated collection of action films available to stream on BFI Player. This online offering will feature a mix of classic and contemporary titles, including Bruce Lee’s “Fist of Fury” (1972), “The Street Fighter” (1974) with Sonny Chiba, Jackie Chan’s “Armour of God” (1986), John Woo’s “Heroes Shed No Tears” (1986), and the recent indie hit “Leonor Will Never Die” (2022).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.