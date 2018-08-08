Point-Counterpoint: Should NCAA Athletes Be Penalized for Reselling Sneakers?

From Esquire

The debate over whether college athletes should be paid is a long and storied one. Considering the amount of revenue these student athletes are responsible for, it's pretty wild that they don't see a dime of it in regard to actual paper money. But there are perks to being a Division 1 athlete beyond skipping the line at bars and everyone in town knowing your name-you also get a fair amount of swag.

So, what happens when a student decides he or she isn't planning on putting said swag to use? Should they be able to sell it to make up for what they aren't earning in actual income? This nuanced portion of the ongoing discussion resurfaced Tuesday when it was reported that about 13 UNC football players are being suspended for selling Air Jordans they were given as part of the university's Jordan sponsorship.

The suspension is apparently justified by a rule that claims these athletes aren't permitted to sell memorabilia-but can a retro basketball sneaker really be considered "memorabilia" for a college football player? Do these rules need to be updated to reflect the fact that these kids are getting showered with gifts they may or may not ever put to use, all while the paychecks for their value to the university remain non-existent?

Who better than a sneakerhead and a former D1 athlete to debate it?

Jonathan Evans (senior style editor): So yesterday, while trolling around the internet for general style-related updates, I came across this story about UNC football players being suspended for reselling Air Jordans. Football players being punished for selling basketball sneakers? That seems a bit much, no?

Madison, you were a D1 athlete at Wake Forest. I, on the other hand, attended a Tulane football game exactly once, and that’s just because Outkast was playing the halftime show as part of a (truly bizarre) MTV shoot. You must know more about this than me. Can you help me understand?

Madison Vain (Snapchat editor): I would like to start by saying, I am extremely jealous of that halftime performance and now find myself crying out and shaking my fist in the air at whoever failed to book something similar at my alma mater. But to get to the matter at hand, I totally get your reaction. It does seem like a bit much, especially at first glance. Having signed the same contract with the NCAA not (so) long ago-and even knowing full well that I’m about to sound like a middle school principal-I have to stand up for the governing body on the fact that that is expressly and completely against the rules, rules that athletes get warned about a lot as thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of gear is being given out. I think what really you, and a lot of people on the Internet, today, are taking issue with is the rule itself?

JE: That’s a fair assessment. I’m not annoyed that they enforced the rule so much as I am that the rule itself exists at all. I already think it’s bonkers that “student athletes” aren’t allowed to be paid for their actual performances or any marketing of their likenesses. Why does that tight-fistedness need to be compounded by not letting these kids flip some sneakers? The resale market is booming! And also: These were basketball shoes. Not just that: They were in all likelihood, going by the fact that the initial incident was reported in January, the UNC Air Jordan 3s that released that same month:

What if these guys just plain aren’t AJ3 fans? (I don’t understand how someone couldn’t be, but maybe they’re saving room for their collection of 1s, 4s, and 7s?) What if they just need a little extra scratch? These don’t have any value whatsoever on the football field, but player-exclusive shoes are valuable to collectors. What’s the harm, to the NCAA, of them being sold?

MV: I am prepared to agree with you fully on how pointless these shoes are in terms of aiding football performance. In fact, when I first read the headlines, I assumed the players were basketball players, given the merch. Why does the football team need these Jordans? They don’t. And as a former UNC rival, I can even agree with you on the fact that maybe the players aren’t fans of the kicks-just look at all that Tarheel blue accent! It’s blinding!

Photo credit: Focus On Sport - Getty Images More

Story Continues