Point Pelee's cull needed to keep a balanced ecosystem

Point Pelee National Park closed between January 10 and 26 for a deer cull to reduce the population by 50.

The deer population was estimated at 120 before the cull, rising from 103 last January, according to Tammy Dobbie, the park's ecologist. The park works with the Caldwell First Nation, who take the deer for personal and ceremonial use.

"After our deer heard reduction activities this year. We're left with deer in the park at 70, 71 deer, which is still above the caring capacity we like to see in a healthy ecosystem in the park."

The park has been actively managing deer since the late 1980's, early 1990's said Dobbie. As of 2014, a new deer reduction strategy was introduced.

"In the last five years, we have been actively managing the deer in a very similar way in a partnership with the Caldwell First Nation," she said.

Point Pelee needs to watch the ecosystem of the park, because the deer no longer have natural predators.

"They're hyper-abundant. They're at a level where there will be significant impact on the vegetation of the park and in turn if the vegetation is impacted it puts different species at risk," Dobbie said.

The park will continue to work with the Caldwell First Nation to make sure the deer and other wildlife populations stay healthy.

"What's more important is the impact the deer is having on the population and ultimately that's going to show us what the park can support and still have a healthy balanced ecosystem."