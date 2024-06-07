What is the point of summer pavilions?

The Serpentine pavilion marks the start of London’s summer. The annual commission behind London’s favourite fun house may be only 24 years old, yet the radical structures that land in Kensington Gardens every June have become as much a part of the rhythm of the city as the 255 year-old Royal Academy summer show and Henley regatta. The 23rd pavilion, unveiled on June 7, will be just as anticipated and just as fleeting.

Invitations to design the pavilion are reserved for international architects who have never built in the UK before, and the project has secured big names, from the inaugural canopy designed as a shelter for a fundraising dinner by Zaha Hadid in 2000, to Jean Nouvel’s punchy red structure the colour of London post boxes in 2010, to Ai Weiwei’s ghostly sunken garden, made with Herzog & de Meuron in 2012.

But what is the Serpentine pavilion for, other than to showcase its designer’s skills and to house A-list guests attending the gallery’s glitzy annual fundraising party? And as more summer pavilions spring up around the country, from a timber armadillo at Houghton Hall in Norfolk to a pontoon at Cody Dock in East London, what purpose do they serve?

Modern pavilions are usually free-standing, temporary structures built for leisure and pleasure. The Serpentine commission hosts the gallery’s Park Nights series of talks and events, and offers Londoners a place to gather, rest, seek refuge in shade and recuperate, says Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the adjacent Serpentine gallery, who sits on the pavilion commission’s eight-person selection group.

“There are no doors, and that has never changed,” says Obrist. “There are very few spaces in big cities today where people can get together and don’t have to consume. But one can always just walk in, and a lot of people who might never visit an architecture exhibition come across the pavilion by chance.”

Korean architect Minsuk Cho inside his creation - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Freed from the usual planning, engineering and technological constraints, Serpentine architects and artists are given licence to test their wildest ideas, delight and surprise, often producing something somewhere between a sculpture and a building. Sometimes artists collaborate with architects; sometimes artists do everything.

But the pavilion commission has changed in recent years, moving away from attention-grabbing extravaganzas by big-name architects of the 2000s and 2010s to quieter, more restrained and elegiac designs. Often they come with lofty aspirations, to showcase eco-friendly building methods, perhaps, or to draw people from London’s communities beyond genteel Kensington.

The 20th, designed in 2021 by the South African architect Sumayya Vally and her firm Counterspace, for example, was an amalgam of architectural shapes spotted by Vally in suburbs such as Brixton and Dagenham, rendered in blancmange-pink and brown steel, cork and timber. Theaster Gates, the American artist, in 2022 designed an enigmatic cylindrical “Black Chapel” for “contemplation”, so austere it felt almost monastic.

“[The pavilion] has become a platform for a younger generation, and more women,” says Obrist, who points out that the commission can even launch a young architect’s career. “Sumayya was 30 when we appointed her and she is now building a bridge in Belgium [the Asiat-Darse pedestrian bridge in Vilvoorde]. She says the Serpentine changed her life.”

Jean Nouvel's striking red-hued design - LUKE MACGREGOR

This year, the Serpentine honour falls to Korean architect Minsuk Cho and his firm Mass Studies. Cho, who is 58, has also worked in the Netherlands and the US, calls his star-shaped structure for Kensington Gardens the “Archipelagic Void” – five islands shaped around a central courtyard.

It follows the form of a traditional Korean house with a madang – or interior courtyard – at the centre. Each facet of the star hosts a different function: a gallery; a library; an auditorium; a tea house; and a climbing tower for children facing the grounds of Buckingham Palace, which Cho says he hopes will allow them to see over the wall.

But for all its worthiness, the Kensington Gardens pavilion is also a place for London’s elite. The pavilion itself is sponsored for the 10th year running by Goldman Sachs. Most notably, it is the venue for the Serpenine’s glitzy annual fundraising party, this year to be held on 25th June. Last year the party was hosted by Serpentine chair Michael Bloomberg and is regularly attended by royals, pop stars and business figures. Orbist says it all helps keep entry to the main gallery free for everyone.

Nevertheless, the pavilion has its detractors. The architecture critic Owen Hatherley has dismissed it as an annual public relations gesture, calling it “an interesting combination of celebrity and obsolescence” and “everything that is wrong with ‘high’ architecture today in one throwaway architectural blipvert”.

Inside Theaster Gates's Black Chapel design - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

And, as with all high-profile projects, plans can go spectacularly wrong. Japanese architect Junya Ishigami ran into a public row in 2019 over unpaid internships at his studio in Japan. Serpentine was forced to issue a statement confirming all staff working on his design, a cave-like structure intended to encourage contemplation, would be paid. Presumably Ishigami contemplated his own procedures, because he agreed to pay everyone.

Temporary pavilions have long been repositories for ideas for a better world. In the last century they tended to be the stuff of world fairs and expos, places to demonstrate soft power and utopian ideas.

Think of the national pavilions in Venice’s Giardini della Biennale, a project that began in 1907 where today 29 countries are represented by a simulacrum of their national styles, in the form of pavilions arranged to an obscure and long-outdated world order. They have become permanent.

But ideas for a better world can also be a flashpoint for dissent. At the Venice Biennale press previews in April, Israeli, US, UK, French and German pavilions were targeted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting against the West’s support for the Israeli state during the war in Gaza. The Israeli pavilion was – and remains – firmly shuttered.

Sumayya Vally with her 2021 installation - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

Even a Venice pavilion’s contents can cause ruptures. The Polish pavilion ran into trouble when, in 2023, it announced it would be represented in Venice by Ignacy Czwartos, an artist that critics felt was too closely aligned with the country’s outgoing, right-wing Law and Justice government. Following elections and a change of government under the centrist Donald Tusk, the commission was hastily replaced in favour of Open Group, a Ukrainian collective.

Perhaps pavilions are less of a PR risk when the pressure is off. On a more modest scale, temporary summer pavilions are often built by architects and artists for communities with little or no money to spend, who seize a chance to make a name for themselves.

“We launched our careers [with it],” says Steve McCloy of London-based McCloy+Muchemwa, recalling his firm’s first project Redscape, a cheerful landmark summer play pavilion for families that appeared outside Leeds art gallery in the summer of 2017. Its walls and furniture were constructed from plastic road barriers. The entire project cost about £35,000.

“We made maze-like spaces. Families would come and people would stay all day in that thing.”

The brief was to encourage people to enjoy art while the gallery was closed for refurbishment. “An art gallery can be quite elitist and there’s a feeling that it’s not for everyone on the street, so they wanted an accessible, non-pretentious place,” says McCloy.

It was a far cry from the glamour of the Serpentine: “We had to clean the road barriers ourselves to keep costs down. We didn’t do fancy media interviews, we had a bucket and a mop instead,” he says.

Minsuk Cho's pavilion is designed around a void, referencing Korean architecture - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu

Others manage to conjure pavilions with no money at all. Studio Mutt, a Liverpool-based practice, built a colourful Ordnance Survey pavilion in 2019 in the Lake District at zero cost, using scraps of timber and their own labour to paint and construct it.

The design, commissioned by Lakes Culture to promote tourism, used cartographic symbols and design details, including an enormous pair of pink compasses with a hinge like an enormous eyeball surveying the landscape.

“It was the first project we ever did and the most publicity we ever got,” says James Crawford, co-founder of Studio Mutt. “It’s interesting how something so pragmatic and functional has become iconic. It became this folly, but also when we built it we realised it resembled a small chapel.”

By the time it was taken down, it was so battered by visitors it had to be dismantled and recycled.

The Piet Oudolf field at Hauser & Wirth, Bruton - Jason Ingram

When Serpentine pavilions are dismantled every October, they are put up for private sale and end up all over the world. Obrist says the income makes the entire project viable.

The Chilean architect Smiljan Radić’s enormous pebble from 2014 ended up at the Hauser & Wirth gallery campus at Bruton in Somerset, where it sits like an alien spacecraft in the rolling, Piet Oudolf-designed gardens.

Ai Weiwei’s sunken pavilion of 2012 was bought by steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal for his own garden, according to Stage One, the company that handled the installation.

Other pavilions meet less-dignified ends. The first, Hadid’s, ended up as a party venue in a Cornish theme park.

But like summer, the best pavilions are meant to be fleeting, says Crawford, though many live on in memory and photography. “They mark a moment in time,” he says. “They’re quick – and then they’re gone.”

The Serpentine Pavilion is open June 7-Oct 27; serpentinegalleries.org