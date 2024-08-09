Poison, cheating and sex toys: The bonkers world of competitive chess

As unscrupulous attempts at winning go, it’s one for the history books: Amina Abakarova wanders into a chess hall in southern Russia, smears deadly mercury over the pieces of her childhood rival, Umayganat Osmanov, and slinks off to claim victory.

The attempted poisoning – apparently carried out in retaliation for an insult from her opponent – has seen Abakarova, 43, suspended from competing, arrested, and facing three years in prison if convicted.

It’s a shocking move in any game – not least for a cerebral sport played by, well, nerds. But dastardly tricks and all-round bonkersness, including allegations of cheating via sex toys and trash-talking opponents in front of millions of fans online, have in recent years exposed the more vicious side of chess.

Amina Abakarova faces up to three years in jail if found guilty of poisoning a lifelong rival - Social media

Few sports can match it for psychological warfare, says Malcolm Pein, the English Chess Federation’s director of international chess. “If you get inside somebody’s head in chess, you can actually tilt the balance in your favour,” he explains. “Chess players are exceedingly competitive, and you can’t be good at chess without being competitive.”

As the poisoning suggests, some players are willing – or at least, suspected of – taking that competition to extreme ends. Last year, the governing Chinese Xiangqi Association was forced to issue a statement declaring that it was “impossible to prove that Yan [Chenglong, then national champion] engaged in cheating via ‘anal beads’,” with gossip spreading that he had been rhythmically clenching to transmit information to a computer, which in turn was sending back signals denoting what moves he should make. The association did confirm, however, that Chenglong had defecated in his hotel bathtub following his win, after which he was stripped of his title.

Bizarrely, anal beads have featured somewhat prominently in chess scandals of late, including in 2022 when, in a fiasco now so high-profile as to have inspired a book and film-to-be starring Emma Stone, Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen accused his rival of cheating via the same method. The controversy might have stayed within the chess hall had it not quickly been pumped out to the social media masses by Elon Musk. “Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt),” he posted alongside the allegations, misquoting Schopenhauer.

Musk later deleted the tweet and Carlsen, who walked out of the tournament, ultimately reached an out-of-court settlement with rival Hans Niemann (who Pein notes “is disliked by a considerable number of the world’s top players, and he’s gone full Millwall” – a reference to the football club’s chant “no one likes us, we don’t care”).

Magnus Carlsen is not afraid of being unpopular on the chess circuit - Chris Watt Photography

Lennart Ootes, who has photographed major chess tournaments for more than a decade, had a front row seat to the fracas. The room was thick with tension from the moment Carlsen walked in, he says, recalling it as “one of those days that I felt like, ‘hey, something weird can happen today…’ I had a small feeling that something would go wrong.” When Carlsen’s around, “you feel the aura. You feel his presence, and that is reflected in his opponents. Just by being there, it was intimidating.”

The Niemann-Carlsen showdown is just the latest in a long line of historic rivalries to colour the sport. Many have been a microcosm of world politics, such as the 1972 face-off between Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky – dubbed “the Cold War chess battle that captivated the world” – which ended in the American’s favour after nine weeks of competition. Tensions reached fever pitch later that same decade between Viktor Korchnoi, a USSR defector, and Anatoly Karpov, the darling of the Communist Party, who was accused of receiving secret signals during games and even hypnotic rays from his chair. Karpov’s team, meanwhile, alleged that there was a CIA operation in support of his opponent, highlighted by a snake appearing in his hotel room and helicopters flying overhead at night, stopping him from sleeping.

The arrival of Vladimir Zhukar, a parapsychologist, at the 1978 World Chess Championship in the Philippines sent the agitation soaring. He sat “in the front row at every game, just staring at Korchnoi the whole time” – a tactic, Pein says, “to mess with his head”. Korchnoi’s team sat beside the neurologist and stared back at him in response. The player himself also had a set of reflective glasses made – either “to ward off the evil rays of Dr Zhukar”, as Pein has it, or to catch the reflection of the room’s spotlights. A riff, it seemed, on half millennia-old advice from a chess book written in 1497 by Luis Ramirez de Lucena, suggesting that “you should place the chessboard so that the sun is in your opponent’s eyes”.

Then, there were the yogurts – with Korchnoi alleging that the delivery of various flavoured dairy products to his rival were codes for moves. (Referees ultimately ruled that Karpov could continue receiving yogurts, provided they always arrived at the same time, and that officials were informed of the colour prior to them being served.) Whether they were hidden signals or not, “once you’re inside someone’s head, that’s it, you’ve got the advantage”, according to Pein.

Anatoly Karpov's team alleged that his rival was backed by the CIA - AP Photo/Fabrice Coffrini

Sabrina Chevannes, a Women’s International Master, says suspicions run high at the game’s top level. “It’s intense, [especially] when you’re playing for your country, and everyone at home is watching you. You know that every single move you make, people are going to see and critique you.”

That scrutiny is all the more acute in a world where everything rides on rankings and prize money (Carlsen last year passed the $10 million mark for combined tournament winnings). “It becomes quite elitist and people judge your self worth by your rating,” Chevannes says. “It’s a very mental game, and if you’re not mentally prepared, then your own thoughts can make you spiral out of control.”

Other mind tricks include players arriving late to signal they require even less time than allotted to win their match (a favourite tactic of Fischer’s). Pein notes that at the British Championships last week, one player complained about extensive security checks derailing his intentional tardiness.

Refusing to shake hands is another tool players use to throw their opponents off-piste. Karpov turned Korchnoi’s approach away in 1978, while in 2006, Bulgarian Veselin Topalov refused to go palm to palm with Russian Vladimir Kramnik, after accusing him of cheating during his frequent bathroom visits. (Organisers ruled that they must use the same bathroom for the remainder of the competition.) Others prefer to make their feelings known with physical contact: Korchnoi and Tigran Petrosian, the Armenian-Soviet grandmaster, allegedly got so fed up with one another during one match that they began kicking each other under the table.

Viktor Korchnoi accused Karpov of receiving signals via yogurt - Corbis Historical

While feuds are many, Ootes says that friendships are few – none too surprising given Niemann’s belief that “there are no friendships on the chessboard. It is a continuous, perpetual game of chess-until-death.” Much of the animosity is driven by speculation that the other is cheating – especially now that computer programmes can outpace any champion in a blink, and so many competitions are played online, where conditions are less controlled. “There’s always weird rumours or stories about that,” says Ootes, likening the act to “mechanical doping”.

“That is not good for friendliness… when people don’t really trust each other.” That distrust is often for good reason, adds Chevannes, who says there has been a rise in competitors “getting really desperate and cheating”.

“It’s causing paranoia as well,” she says, with unfounded gossip capable of throwing even the most honest participant off their game. “A lot of these players now, they can’t deal with losses. So they turn to the attack and accuse people of cheating instead.”

Still, in spite of the skirmishes, chess is “massively more popular than it used to be”, Pein says, with around six times as many players now as pre-lockdown – helped by the runaway success of Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit. But “it’s completely changed now… it’s a young person’s game”. Good news where chess’s survival is concerned, but likely upping the chances of cheating via digital tools, and slurs spreading on social media both before and after games.

Thankfully, for the most part, people still willingly play by the rules – even if only just. “The hurly-burly of tournament competition is that your opponent might try and wind you up,” Pein says. “The best way of dealing with it is just to beat the guy.”