‘Pokémon Go’ Community Day: Shiny Charmander Start Time and Everything You Need to Know

Pokémon Go players are being treated to another Community Day event in the popular mobile game, with the Kanto Fire-type starter, Charmander, getting the spotlight.

This Pokémon Go Community Day will allow players to opportunity to catch as many Charmander as possible within the event window. Like past Community Day events, players will only have a few hours to catch Charmander and receive various in-game bonuses. Here are the must-know details about the Charmander Pokémon Go Community Day:

WHEN DOES COMMUNITY DAY START AND END?

Trending: Transfer News: Liverpool Swoop For Icon, Manchester United Close to £44M Deal

The Charmander Pokémon Go Community Event takes place Saturday, May 19 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. EDT.

SHINY CHARMANDER?

Every Pokémon Go Community Day event either introduces new Shiny Pokémon into the game — like Bulbasaur, Mareep and Dratini—or increases the odds of finding existing shinies. (This was the case for the Pikachu event.) For the event on May 19, Niantic hasn’t confirmed Shiny Charmander will be added to the game, but judging from previous Community Days, it seems very likely they will appear.

Don't miss: What Is Mugshots.com? Alleged Owners Arrested, Accused of $2 Million 'Cyber Extortion' Scheme

Once the Charmander Pokémon Go Community Day event begins, we will update this section with confirmation.

BLAST BURN

Like the Bulbasaur Community Day event, Charizards that evolve from Charmeleon within the three-hour window will learn an exclusive charged move: Blast Burn. It will have two energy bars with 100 base power.

Most popular: Trump Can Prep for Mueller Interview After Playing Golf, Giuliani Says

Every Charmander evolved into Charizard can learn Blast Burn, not just those caught during the Community Day event.

OTHER BONUSES

The Charmander Pokémon Go Community Day event will also give players bonus stardust and increased lure times. Every time players catch a Pokémon, they will earn three times the amount of stardust. Lures will last for three hours during the Community Day event instead of the usual one hour.

Are you excited for the Charmander Pokémon Go Community Day event? Let us know your plan for Saturday in the comments section below.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek