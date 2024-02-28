Pokémon's next major game announced with release window

The Pokémon Company - Nintendo

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has been announced as the next mainline entry in the franchise.

Announced on Pokémon Day (February 27), the game isn't set in Johto or Unova as many were expecting, but Kalos, the region from Pokémon X and Y (the only duology of non-remake to not get an enhanced version or DLC).

The trailer doesn't feature any gameplay, but does tease the return of Generation VI's Mega Evolution mechanic, and states that the game will take place in Lumiose City, at some stage in development.

The Pokémon Company - Nintendo

Related: Netflix's Pokémon Concierge confirms new episodes

The previous Legends game, Legends: Arceus, was set in the distant past and featured the player travelling to multiple open areas, as well as catching Pokémon without getting into battles. Whether that formula will continue with the city setting hasn't been revealed yet.

Another thing fans can only speculate on for now is what the Z-A refers to, although it looks like the hexagon pattern on the Z could refer to X and Y's Legendary Pokémon, Zygarde, which has had multiple different forms based on its power level.

X and Y also heavily featured a mysterious character called AZ, who is linked to a historical war and has a uniquely coloured Floette which has never been released for players to own.

The Pokémon Company - Nintendo

Related: Pokémon Company breaks silence following Palworld's controversial release

The trailer does reveal that the game will be released in 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch.

Recent reports state that Nintendo Switch's successor will be released in March of next year, which has led to speculation that Legends: Z-A will also be released for that system.

Historically, Pokémon games take a few years to come to Nintendo consoles, with games often releasing for systems after their successors are already on the market. If this trend continues, Legends: Z-A is unlikely to have a native 'Switch 2' version, but if the console is backwards compatible, it may play better on the newer system.

You Might Also Like