Pokes rally to beat Arkansas 39-31 in 2OT

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News
Maple Leafs Odds Expected to Change After Rumors of Adding Former All-Star Forward
Maple Leafs' odds are likely to shift following rumors of signing a former All-Star forward
- USA TODAY Sports
Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks by Week 1 QBR: Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield jump out in front; Deshaun Watson plummets
The 2024 NFL season is underway. All 32 NFL starting quarterbacks made their season debut in Week 1. Who performed the best?
- HuffPost
NFL Player Leaves Trump's Rule Complaint In The Dust With Massive On-Field Move
The former president sounded off about the new kickoff rule on his Truth Social platform.
- FTW Outdoors
The 49ers' potential Christian McCaffrey-Jordan Mason injury report trickery deserves scrutiny
If the NFL is going to take money from sportsbooks to be a partner -- which it does -- it shouldn't allow its teams deceive the customers of those sportsbooks who, by extension, are also the NFL's customers. That's what appeared to happen Monday night when, fresh off the…
- Yahoo Sports
Time to bench Deshaun, Patriots shock the world: Week 1 instant reactions | Inside Coverage
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces once again to react to a marvelous first week of NFL action.
- FTW Outdoors
Lip readers think Derek Carr told Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to cut down his trash talk with a brutal roast
Of the many uninspiring performances in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers' horrific display against the New Orleans Saints takes the cake. In a 47-10 beatdown on the road, the Panthers weren't in the game from the j
- FTW Outdoors
Titans coach Brian Callahan brutally threw Will Levis under the bus for his erratic implosion vs. the Bears
All the Tennessee Titans had to do was control the ball and not make any mistakes. If that had happened, they probably would've left Chicago with a Week 1 win, officially starting the Brian Callahan era off on the right foot. Instead, with the Titans on the verge of…
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
'I Was Always a Little Extra Cautious When He Was On the Ice': Leon Draisaitl Praises One of the Newest Edmonton Oilers, Viktor Arvidsson
Leon Draisaitl spoke to the media at the first Captain's skate on Monday.
- USA TODAY Sports
Browns' pressing Deshaun Watson problem is only growing more glaring
The Cleveland Browns were counting on Deshaun Watson to put them over the top, but the highly-paid QB is instead dragging them down.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: 16 players to start or sit in Week 2
Week 2 will get started soon. Here are 16 players to start or sit for the second fantasy football matchup of the season.
- The Canadian Press
Browns QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault by Texas woman in 2020 incident
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault in a new civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges the Cleveland Browns quarterback forced himself on her four years ago when he played with Houston.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oiler Has Surprisingly Special Start
The 2012 first overall selection is having a fantastic start to the 2024-25 season.
- FTW Outdoors
Shaq dismantled Charles Barkley's rant about the WNBA being petty with Caitlin Clark
Shaquille O'Neal has avidly supported his friend and colleague, Charles Barkley. But he disagrees with Barkley's assessment of Caitlin Clark's
- People
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Pictures from US Open After Taylor Swift Is Seen Snapping Photos of Her and Patrick
The couple joined the pop star and her boyfriend Travis Kelce to watch the men's final from a suite on Sunday
- The Canadian Press
Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2
It’s Week 2 of the fantasy football season and panic is already seeping in.
- LA Times
Aaron Donald's wife asks if he's coming out of retirement. Rams legend caught sleeping on it
Since Rams great Aaron Donald retired in March, folks have speculated that he might return. His wife Erica said otherwise as she recorded him sleeping Sunday.
- BANG Showbiz
Venus Williams admits Sjogren's syndrome 'takes its toll'
Tennis legend Venus Williams opens up on her battle with Sjogren's syndrome.
- The Canadian Press
Tom Brady takes awkward first steps in his transition from the football field to the TV booth
Fox Sports is spending $375 million to put Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and the network wants to make sure everyone knows he's there.
- FTW Outdoors
The Jordan Mason mess, explained: How revealing Christian McCaffrey's injury status from Friday was a huge mistake
Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Have you seen some stuff about 49ers running back Jordan Mason and his revelation about when he knew he'd start vs. the Jets on Monday? And you’re very confused about tha
- Yahoo Sports
Now that Deshaun Watson isn't performing on the field, will the Browns finally care about what he allegedly does off it?
Cleveland's trade for Deshaun Watson was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything — even allegations of sexual assault. What will the Browns do now that Watson isn't performing on the field and is in more trouble off it?