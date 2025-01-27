Poland warns against restarting Russia gas supplies

Oliver Smith & Faisal Islam - BBC News
·3 min read
Poland's President Andrzej Duda in dark suit and white shirt at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Poland's President Andrzej Duda spoke to the BBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos [BBC]

Poland's president has said that gas flows from Russia to Western Europe should never be restored, even if Russia and Ukraine reach a peace deal.

Andrzej Duda told the BBC that the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which have not been used since 2022, "should be dismantled".

This, he said, would mean the likes of Germany would not be tempted to restore Russian supplies to boost its own struggling economy.

"I can only hope that European leaders will learn lessons from Russia's aggression against Ukraine and that they will push through a decision to never restore the pumping of gas through this pipeline," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Polish president, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, insisted that economic sanctions against Russia were working and European countries should resist pressure from companies to re-establish business links.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines were built by Russia's gas giant Gazprom and run between Russia and northern Germany.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down in 2022 and Nord Stream 2 was never used, following the invasion of Ukraine. Both were damaged by explosions in 2022.

Gas prices in Europe surged after the shutdown and, in recent months, politicians from Germany's far right AfD party have suggested the Nord Stream gas pipes should resume operations.

Germany will hold federal elections at the end of February.

"I believe the Nord Stream pipelines should be dismantled," Duda said. "This pipeline causes a very big threat to Ukraine, to Poland, to Slovakia but also to other Central European countries."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: "It is a threat from the point of view of energy, from the point of view of the military but also it is a huge economic threat because it means a domination of Russia over Europe in the economic sense."

On the prospect of a deal between Ukraine and Russia now that US President Donald Trump has taken office, Duda insisted that no peace talks could take place without the participation of Ukraine.

"I'm saying that in my capacity as president of the Republic of Poland, as a neighbour to Ukraine and also as president of a country who has had very hard historic experiences itself," he said.

"I'm speaking here and referring to World War Two and to Yalta where we were not included in those talks, where certain agreements were made beyond our heads and then we found ourselves behind the Iron Curtain, where, for almost 50 years, we were part of the Soviet sphere of influence," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had previously said he would negotiate a settlement to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 in 24 hours - he has since acknowledged it could take some time.

Duda said it would be "a violation of international law" for Russia to be allowed to hold on to territory it has occupied in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has said he is prepared to negotiate an end to the war, which first began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, but Ukraine would have to accept the reality of Russian territorial gains, which are currently about 20% of its land.

Putin also refuses to accept Ukraine joining Nato, the military alliance of Western countries.

Duda said: "The international community cannot agree, and it is unacceptable that Russia would take certain territories of Ukraine and keep them by force. This is unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We must not let Russia win this war."

Duda said Trump "understands the region" and US involvement would be key.

"President Donald Trump - as the leader of the most powerful country within Nato, as the leader of the most powerful economy - will be of key importance," said Duda.

"I am waiting peacefully for the first steps which will be taken by Donald Trump."

Latest Stories

  • EU Set to Agree to Extend Russia Sanctions, Hungary to Back Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set agree to extend sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine on Monday with Hungary ready to lift its opposition to the move, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almos

  • Trump Seizes Wartime Powers in Battle for More Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s declaration of an energy emergency opens the door to wield sweeping Cold War-era powers and little-known authorities to fast track pipelines, expand power grids and save struggling coal plants.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Wil

  • The US debt limit may be an unsung bull catalyst for stocks in the early months of 2025

    The breaching of the US debt limit could expose 2 bullish catalysts for stock prices: lower interest rates and gridlock among the Republican party.

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • February sees Arctic chill swap places in Canada

    January featured arctic air for eastern Canada, but February is expected to shift that arctic air somewhere else. Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • 'Do the right thing,' Toronto police officer urges suspects after injured man dies

    A man in his 20s is dead after being found with life-threatening injuries in the Annex early Sunday morning, Toronto police said. Police found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Paul Martel Park, near the intersection of Bloor Street W. and Madison Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m., said Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell with the homicide unit. Police provided first-aid before the man was rushed to hospital but later he succumbed to his injuries, Campbell said. Campbell said he co

  • DeepSeek Shakes Up Stocks as Traders Fear for US Tech Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek rocked global technology stocks Monday, raising questions over America’s technological dominance.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Buzz grew over the weekend about De

  • Colorado nightclub raid part of immigration enforcement crackdown

    Federal and local officers began a targeted immigration sweep on Sunday, fulfilling a promise of President Donald Trump to act quickly on illegal immigration. Agents in Colorado released video of suspects standing outside in the snow.

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • 'They're Lying': Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former RNC chair called the three nominees set for hearings this week a "threat" to the country.

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op