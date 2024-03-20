Poland's 'Heart of the Garden' crowned Tree of the Year

The Heart of the Garden is thought to be 200 years old

A Polish tree nicknamed Heart of the Garden, pictured above, has won the 2024 European Tree of the Year contest.

The monumental common beech tree grows in an old park in the University of Wroclaw's botanical garden. It's the third Polish tree in a row to win.

The contest celebrates our relationship with nature by showcasing beautiful and unique trees from across the continent.

Here are some other notable entries.

Weeping Beech Tree in France

Taking second place is the Weeping Beech of Bayeux in Normandy. Spreading over 40m wide, the city has provided structural support to keep it standing.

In third place is the 1,000-year-old Olive Tree of Luras in Sardinia, Italy. Estimated to be between 3,000 and 4,000 years old, it's one of the oldest specimens of wild olive on the island.

Camellia tree in Portugal

The curiously curated common camellia from Portugal was a strong runner-up. It stands out for centuries of careful shaping.

Chestnut tree in the UK

The UK's entry, Wrexham's sweet chestnut in Acton Park, came in tenth place. Thought to be almost 500 years old, this giant tree has weathered many storms and survived being pillaged for firewood in 1940s post-war Britain.

The full results can be seen on Europe's tTree of the Year website.