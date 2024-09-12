Polaris Dawn live: Billionaire to attempt world’s first private spacewalk from SpaceX Dragon

An artist’s impression of the Polaris Dawn spacewalk, which is scheduled to take place on 12 September, 2024 (Polaris)

On Thursday morning, two crew members of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission will attempt the first ever privately-funded spacewalk.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX employee Sarah Gillis plan to step out of their Crew Dragon spacecraft at 5:58am ET (10:58am BST) for a two hour float in space at an orbit of 700 kilometres – nearly double the altitude of the International Space Station. A backup opportunity is available on Friday at the same time.

The main aim of the endeavour is to test SpaceX’s new extravehicular activity (EVA) astronaut suits, which have been designed to eventually take astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Fellow Polaris Dawn crew members Anna Menon and Kidd Poteet will remain in the capsule, with 36 research studies and experiments planned for the five day mission.

Spacewalk delayed but SpaceX says ‘all systems looking good’

06:50 , Anthony Cuthbertson

SpaceX has just issued a statement, saying today’s spacewalk attempt is on - but it’s been delayed.

The attempt has been pushed back by around three hours, while a backup opportunity still remains available tomorrow morning.

“All systems are looking good for the Polaris Dawn crew to perform the first spacewalk from Dragon today,” the company said, adding that the live stream will be starting at 4:55am ET (9:55am BST).

Polaris Dawn shares stunning images of orbital sunset

06:36 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Ever wondered what a sunset looks like from 700 kilometres above Earth? Polaris Dawn has you covered:

Orbital sunset from Dragon pic.twitter.com/maDHdiSxNH — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) September 12, 2024

We’re less than an hour away from the spacewalk attempt, we’ll have the live stream to watch shortly.

Watch the Polaris Dawn crew lift off

03:20 , Anthony Cuthbertson

In case you missed it, you can watch the moment the Polaris Dawn mission lifted off from Nasa‘s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday:

We’ll have the live stream of the spacewalk at around 1:20am ET (6:20am BST), with the attempt taking place an hour later.

Why Polaris Dawn could finally make commercial space travel useful

Thursday 12 September 2024 00:10 , Anthony Cuthbertson

A billionaire going on a privately-funded spacewalk is proving as polarising as it is pioneering.

The Polaris Dawn mission, conducted by SpaceX but paid for by US entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, is the latest in a series of commercial ventures that are opening up space to anyone rich enough to pay for it. Previous private space flights have been praised by some for heralding a new era of space access, while being ridiculed by others as the latest folly of self-indulgent billionaires.

But this mission is a giant leap from the vainglorious joyrides to the edge of space undertaken by Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who blew their billions on unconvincing attempts to call themselves astronauts. (Despite Blue Origin repeatedly referring to Bezos as an “international astronaut” during his 10-minute flight to the Kármán line in 2021, the trip did not meet the astronaut criteria set out by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which states that crew members must take part in activities that are “essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety”.)

Jeff Bezos celebrates after touching down from a mission to the edge of space with Blue Origing in 2021 (Blue Origin)

By contrast, Polaris Dawn will travel more than 10-times further than either Blue Origin or Virgin Galactic have ventured and will last for days, not minutes. More than just a nice view for the crew, SpaceX says the mission will provide “valuable insight to future missions on the road to making life multiplanetary”, alluding to Elon Musk’s ambition to colonise Mars.

SpaceX on track for record-breaking year

Wednesday 11 September 2024 20:55 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Tuesday’s Polaris Dawn launch was SpaceX’s 90th orbital mission this year, just six shy of the record-breaking number the firm managed in 2023.

Elon Musk plans at least another dozen launches before the end of 2024, which is more than all of his rivals combined.

The world’s richest person also controls nearly two thirds of all active satellites through his Starlink internet network, turning himself into a space superpower.

Crew reach further than any human in half a century

Wednesday 11 September 2024 18:59 , Anthony Cuthbertson

After weeks of delays due to helium leaks at the launch site and weather issues, the Polaris Dawn mission finally lifted off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday morning.

Today the SpaceX Dragon capsule that the four-person crew are travelling aboard reached an altitude of 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) – further than any humans have travelled since the Apollo program more than 50 years ago.

Achievement unlocked - apogee 1,400.7 km



Forward bulkhead Draco firing during burn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7kUTcA2CH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 11, 2024

Early tomorrow morning, two members of the Polaris Dawn crew – billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX employee Sarah Gillis – will attempt something no private civilians have ever tried before: a spacewalk.

There is a backup opportunity if required, allowing the pair to attempt the daring feat on Friday, 13 September, at the same time.

Hello and welcome...

Wednesday 11 September 2024 16:57 , Anthony Cuthbertson

to The Independent’s live coverage of the first ever all-civilian spacewalk.

At 2.23am ET (7.23am BST) on Thursday, two members of the Polaris Dawn crew will exit the SpaceX Dragon capsule in a history-making attempt.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates from the Polaris Dawn mission, together with a live stream of the event that will be available to watch from one hour before it begins.