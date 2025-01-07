Polestar 6: Release date, price and all you need to know about the Tesla Roadster rival

Polestar might not have the most exciting car names, but its sixth car – called the 6, of course – could well be one of the most exciting EVs yet.

Due to arrive in 2026, the Polestar 6 is an electric sports car with 2+2 seating, a folding metal roof and huge performance – and with that description alone we reckon it’ll pose a serious threat to the upcoming Tesla Roadster.

Unlike the Tesla, which was supposed to arrive in 2020 but is still in development after numerous delays, the Polestar 6 is on schedule and due to land in 2026.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about the Polestar 6 – and be sure to return to this article later, as we’ll be updating it as more information about the Swedish electric sports car comes to light.

Polestar 6 release date

The clue is in the name with this one: Polestar says its sixth car, called the 6, will arrive in 2026. The 6 first landed back in April 2022 as a concept car called the Polestar O2.

Finished in a striking blue paint with white interior and the brand’s trademark gold details, the O2 concept was described by Polestar as a car with “performance freed from the constraints of a bygone era.”

The concept car went down so well that, just four months later, Polestar confirmed during Monterey Car Week in California that the O2 would be put into production and called the 6.

The production run will begin with 500 examples called the ‘LA Concept’ launch edition, named in reference to where the O2 concept was first revealed. These cars will feature the same blue paint, bright interior and unique 22-inch wheels, helping it stand out from regular versions of the Polestar 6.

For now, Polestar says the 6 has an expected release date of “some time during 2026.”

Polestar 6 price

The car will be priced at approximately $200,000 (£160,000) (Polestar)

By September 2022, Polestar said the 500 examples of its 6 LA Concept launch edition had already sold out. The price isn’t known publicly, but Polestar said in 2022 how it would cost around $200,000, which was about £175,000 at the time. Buyers of the launch edition put down a $25,000 deposit to secure their order.

Fast-forward to today, and Polestar says: “The indicative price of the final car is $200,000.” That’s about £160,000 before tax.

Now also due in 2026 (a full nine years after it was first revealed and six years behind schedule), the second-generation Tesla Roadster is also priced at $200,000, with the limited-run Founders Edition $250,000. It is unclear if the price will change when the much-delayed car finally goes into production, but on design and spec alone it could be one of the Polestar’s key rivals.

Polestar 6 specification

The 2+2 interior features the same touchscreen display as other Polestar cars (Polestar)

Polestar says the 6 has a “target specification” that includes a power output of 650 kW (just over 870 horsepower) and 900 Nm of torque from its dual-motor, 800-volt electric architecture. The Swedish company is also targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds, all-wheel-drive, a top speed of 155 mph and a WLTP range of over 370 miles.

The car has a 2+2 seating arrangement, which means the two front seats are joined by a pair of smaller rear seats suitable for children. The car has the same folding hard roof setup as the concept, along with trademark Polestar design details like the company’s “Thor’s hammer” LED headlight graphic.

An autonomous drone featured on the O2 concept, which was stowed on the rear deck and could be deployed to take aerial photos as you drive along, but is highly unlikely to appear on the production 6. Hopefully for reasons that are obvious.

Polestar 6 latest rumours

The Polestar BST concept appeared in July 2024 (Polestar)

Few rumours are circulating at the moment. The last we saw of the Polestar 6 was at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2024, when the company revealed the Polestar Concept BST, pictured above.

A pumped-up version of the Polestar 6, the car featured a large rear wing, BST graphics – short for “beast,” Polestar said – and a racier demeanor.

With the company busy developing the Polestar 5, which is a sporty GT due out later in 2025 and set to take on the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya, we are unlikely to see much of the 6 for now. There’s a chance it will be spotted during the winter testing season through the end of 2025 and start of 2026, and it is likely to again make another appearance at Goodwood in the summer. Hopefully we’ll learn more about the production version later in 2025, including the price and final specification.